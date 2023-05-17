Governor Cooper Statement on Republican Vote to Override SB20 Veto

NORTH CAROLINA, May 17 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on the Republican vote to override the Senate Bill 20 veto:

"Strong majorities of North Carolinians don’t want right-wing politicians in the exam room with women and their doctors, which is even more understandable today after several Republican lawmakers broke their promises to protect women’s reproductive freedom.

"For the last two weeks, Republican sponsors of this abortion ban have strenuously argued that it is much less restrictive than we warned, so we will now do everything in our power to make sure that’s true.

"North Carolinians now understand that Republicans are unified in their assault on women’s reproductive freedom and we are energized to fight back on this and other critical issues facing our state. I will continue doing everything I can to protect abortion access in North Carolina because women’s lives depend on it."

###