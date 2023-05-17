RENOWN HEALTH PARTNERS WITH SODEXO, INTERNATIONAL LEADER IN FOOD & HOSPITALITY

To offer best-in-class dining, hospital food you can get excited about and custodial services at all 4 hospitals this summer

/EIN News/ -- Reno, NEV., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renown Health announces a partnership with Sodexo, an international leader in hospitality, food services and facilities management, to bring best-in-class dining and custodial services to all four of its hospitals this summer. Current Food & Nutrition Services and Environmental Services staff have been offered first priority employment with Sodexo.



No jobs are being eliminated as part of this transition. Renown Health and Sodexo are collaborating to provide all 276 Food & Nutrition and Environmental Services Associates with an opportunity to become Sodexo Associates. Renown Associates transitioning to Sodexo will maintain their current rate of pay and years of service.



“Food is love. Here at Renown, we are on a mission to provide delicious food to our patients as they battle and recover from illness and injury in our hospitals,” said Brian Erling, MD, MBA, President & CEO, Renown Health. “A delicious, nutritious meal is fundamental to a fantastic patient and caregiver experience. We are excited to be partnering with Sodexo to manage Food & Nutrition Services and Environmental Services for Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown Rehabilitation Hospital, Renown South Meadows Medical Center, and Renown Children’s Hospital beginning July 15, 2023. The Sodexo team’s commitment to quality, sourcing from local businesses and farmers, and excellence in customer service will be a game-changer for patients, families, and the Renown community.”

“At Renown Health, our people are the cornerstone of our care and service. This is yet another step we are taking to elevate the patient and employee experience to fulfill our mission to the communities we serve, said Chris Nicholas, MHA, FACHE, CEO for Renown Regional Medical Center. “In Sodexo we have a partner whose culture and values align with ours. They also share a commitment to increase Associate training, engagement, and career ladders. They have a strong record of improving patient safety and experience.”



“We are excited to build a cohesive, specialized team to bring together the strength of our two cultures. Sodexo is internationally recognized for their investment in people, training, customer service, including use of new technology to improve care and service; standardization of processes, tracking and reporting,” says Amy McCombs, RN, Chief Operations Officer for Renown Regional Medical Center. “We chose Sodexo because of their people-first commitment and how they align with the mission and values of Renown Health. They have demonstrated substantial commitment to employee development, engagement, and career growth; a commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and a commitment to sustainability and sourcing from local businesses and farmers.”



After July 15, the new Sodexo team will be building a new menu program for patients, presenting a new look and feel to the dining space, adding technology options including mobile ordering options, expanding menu options in hospital cafeterias, and developing new, healthier meals.



Sodexo’s on-site team will consist of a general manager, an executive chef, and a catering manager, with the support of a regional registered dietitian. Working alongside a group of chefs and other food service workers, the team will deliver authentic, global flavors, comfort foods, and a world-class program for patients with allergies and dietary restrictions.



Sodexo will also oversee Renown hospital custodial services. In support of the overall transformation of the campus’ infrastructure, Sodexo will implement technology systems to maximize Renown’s facilities.



“Sodexo is excited to partner with Renown Health to deliver new value and customized care experiences,” said Stuart Winters, CEO Sodexo Healthcare U.S. “We are committed to integrating with Renown Health to deliver solutions that impact health outcomes and enhance the lives of care teams, patients and families.”



Renown Health leaders are holding in-person meetings with Food & Nutrition Services employees and Environmental Services employees this week to introduce them to the Sodexo management team and learn more about the transition.

About Sodexo

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 53 countries. Sodexo specializes in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The company employs 94,000 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports more than 100,000 additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Routinely recognized for the organization’s commitments to sustainability as well as diversity, equity and inclusion, Sodexo North America’s purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.



About Renown Health



Renown Health is the region’s largest, locally governed, not-for-profit integrated healthcare network serving Nevada, Lake Tahoe and northeast California. With a diverse workforce of more than 7,000 employees, Renown has fostered a longstanding culture of excellence, determination, and innovation. The organization comprises a trauma center, two acute care hospitals, a children’s hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, a medical group and urgent care network, and the region’s largest, locally owned not-for-profit insurance company, Hometown Health.

