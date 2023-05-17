PM Chính calls for expanded cooperation with Cuba in many fields

VIETNAM, May 17 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Cuba should create cooperation breakthroughs in many fields including cybersecurity, digital transformation, and science and technology.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính made the statement during talks with Cuban Minister of the Interior Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

He expressed his hope that both sides will remain committed to strengthening their relationship, creating breakthrough collaboration in the above fields, which contributes to safeguarding independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, socio-economic development and international integration for each country.

The leader stressed that Việt Nam will always support Cuba in all fields and is willing to share experiences in agriculture, improving production capacity and ensuring food security.

He said the two countries should support each other to build an independent and self-reliant economy with active, extensive and effective international integration.

The PM noted that the visit is of great significance at the time when the two countries celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Việt Nam and the 50th anniversary of the first visit of President Fidel Castro to Việt Nam and the liberation area of South Việt Nam.

Recalling the words of President Fidel Castro, " For Việt Nam, we are willing to devote our blood", the PM thanked the Cuban Party, State and people for their "sincere and righteous" support to Việt Nam throughout Việt Nam’s process for independence, freedom and national reunification.

PM Chính said he hoped the two countries would promote cooperation relations, continue to maintain dialogue and the exchange of high-level delegations between ministries, branches, localities and enterprises as well as improve the efficiency of bilateral cooperation through different mechanisms.

The two countries should also continue to promote the traditional solidarity, cooperation and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, he said.

He also expressed his hope that Cuba strengthen its support to Việt Nam in health, biotechnology, human resource training, especially foreign languages, and pays attention to and facilitates mechanisms and policies for Vietnamese legal entities and individuals to stabilise their life and work in Cuba.

Minister Alberto briefed the PM about the successful talks between the Cuban Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Public Security of Việt Nam.

He said the two sides agreed to continue to closely coordinate and promote the implementation of agreements, especially in specialised fields, contributing effectively to the interests of the two countries.

In the field of security, PM Chính highly appreciated the increasingly practical and effective cooperation, noting that they have supported each other in COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control, healthcare and the exchange of information, experience and expertise.

Cuban Minister Alberto thanked Việt Nam for its valuable experience and support for Cuba.

He said he agreed with the core orientations of PM Chính and affirmed that the Cuban Ministry of Interior would maintain close coordination with the Ministry of Public Security of Việt Nam to ensure the effective implementation of the Prime Minister's initiatives. — VNS