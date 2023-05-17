Gang members apprehended by Laredo Sector Border Patrol

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents from the Laredo South Station apprehended two individuals with extensive criminal history and gang affiliation in Laredo, Texas.

On May 15, Border Patrol agents were working near the Rio Grande in south Laredo when they encountered several migrants. Border Patrol agents transported the migrants to the Laredo South Station for processing. After conducting record checks, one of the migrants in the group, a 32-year-old male Mexican national, Juan Martin Ruiz-Fuentes, was identified as a Sureno 13 gang member. Ruiz-Fuentes has an extensive criminal history that includes prior felony convictions for Burglary, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and several immigration violations.

Also identified in the group was Luis Armando Barbosa-Campos, a 47-year-old Mexican national. Barbosa-Campos was identified as a Paisas gang member with an extensive criminal history that includes prior felony convictions of Robbery, Assault, resisting arrest, and previous felony deportations.

Both Ruiz-Fuentes and Barbosa-Campos will be held pending processing for felony Re-Entry.

