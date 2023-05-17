Submit Release
Westminster / DUI # 1

STATE OF VERMONT

 

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 23B1003196

 

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. James Conway

 

 

STATION: Westminster

 

 

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

 

DATE/TIME: 05/16/2023 4:37 PM

 

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 11 / US Route 5, Springfield

 

 

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

 


ACCUSED: Nathan Gunther

 

 

AGE: 05/22/1985

 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 05/16/23 at approximately 4:37 PM, Troopers were patrolling on US Route 11 in the Town of Springfield and conducted a traffic stop after observing a minor motor vehicle infraction. The operator was identified as Nathan Gunther of Springfield, VT. While speaking with Gunther, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Gunther went through standardized field sobriety test and subsequently was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI. Gunther was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Windham County Superior Court, Criminal division on July 25th, 2023 at 8:30 am.   

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/25/23, at 8:30 am

 

 

COURT: Windham

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

 

BAIL: N/A

 

 

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 


