Westminster / DUI # 1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1003196

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. James Conway

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/16/2023 4:37 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 11 / US Route 5, Springfield

VIOLATION: DUI #1





ACCUSED: Nathan Gunther

AGE: 05/22/1985

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/16/23 at approximately 4:37 PM, Troopers were patrolling on US Route 11 in the Town of Springfield and conducted a traffic stop after observing a minor motor vehicle infraction. The operator was identified as Nathan Gunther of Springfield, VT. While speaking with Gunther, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Gunther went through standardized field sobriety test and subsequently was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI. Gunther was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Windham County Superior Court, Criminal division on July 25th, 2023 at 8:30 am.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/25/23, at 8:30 am

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



