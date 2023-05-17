SISTERS-OWNED TECH COMPANY CELEBRATES 200TH CLIENT WITH A FREE ONLINE “ONE THING” COURSE REGISTRATION
Website development, branding, and marketing company Elevate5 celebrates 200 women and minority-owned clients with a free online business-boosting course.
We have come a long way since the early days, but our mission never changed. Improving entrepreneurs’ lives by elevating their brands- that’s our superpower.”PUEBLO, COLORADO, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevate5 celebrates its 200th women and minority-owned client website with a free online course. Elevate5 is a website development, branding, and marketing company based in Pueblo County, Colorado, launched by two sisters, Cara Christenson and JoDee Turner.
— Cara Christenson
The sisters, who have advanced degrees in design and communications, run the company remotely from their respective rural Colorado homes and are mothers with school-aged children. Elevate5 was developed as a fully remote business model, contracting with web developers, graphic designers, project managers, and administrative professionals who also work from home. The Elevate5 team is currently comprised of eight women across the United States, residing in three time zones.
Since its founding, Elevate5 has serviced over two hundred clients, with the majority being women-owned, family-owned, and minority-owned businesses. The firm boasts clients from across the United States and Canada, including Camille McKinney, based in California, Becky Reel Consulting, based in Illinois, and Doggies for Dementia, based in Texas.
Elevate5 assists companies with the creation of a website, using graphic design, copy creation, and custom coding, culminating in a professional, lead-generating website.
“Bringing any entrepreneur’s vision to life is so rewarding. But there is a special place in our hearts for women entrepreneurs who are growing their businesses while also serving others,” said Elevate5 CEO JoDee Turner. Turner is especially inspired to partner with clients who are intentional about catapulting their annual revenue.
One of the company’s clients, Shanne Soulier, who is Native-American business owner, said, “There is something special about their process. They care, and they truly understand and amplify minority-owned businesses.” Soulier is the Owner of Big Spirit Inc., a marketing and promotional products company with a speciality in serving Native-American organizations.
Elevate5 produces a brand-boosting event series called “ONE THING”, focusing on one tenet of best practices for businesses to amplify their brand and revenue. The company’s registration website for the event describes ONE THING: "Grow your Reach. Grow your Impact. Grow your Results. Grow your Revenue. Repeat." All by doing just ONE THING in your business in the next 90 days. The next ONE THING Event takes place on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 11:00am-1:00pm MDT.
Elevate5 COO Cara Christenson says the business was named in reference to Matthew 5:16, a verse from the Bible, which reads: “Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in Heaven.”
“We embrace humble values: family, faith, and helping our clients shine,” Christenson said. “Elevate5 is uplifting to all who work in it, and we want it to be uplifting to those who trust us with their business dreams.”
Turner says that while their services can be applied for any type of business, approximately half of their clients have online business models, with no physical store or office. “Cara and I were eager adopters of the virtual business model because of the freedom it allowed us. I think our clients gravitate to us because we really get that aspect of their business because we live it too,” Turner offered.
Between them, Christenson and Turner have four children, four family businesses, eight horses, one ranch, one ranchette, and six youth sports schedules. The partners, who each own fifty percent of Elevate5, say that their work schedule flexibility has afforded them a healthy balance as they juggle parenthood and entrepreneurship.
“Having a beautiful, informative website isn’t a luxury for brands anymore, but rather a necessity to stay competitive,” remarked Christenson. According to Zippia.com, 92% of consumers visit a business’ website for the first time for a reason other than making a purchase. “Clients check your site first. If your site doesn’t tell your story well, you may not get a second chance with them,” Christenson added.
“What I found most surprising was how well the blog would attract clients,” said Jessica Stapf, an Elevate5 client. Data reported by Zippia.com suggested that websites with a blog experience a 126% higher lead growth than websites with no blog.
Elevate5 offers several website development packages, with all packages including a blog, SEO optimization, and funnel creation.
“All I can say is that the process was a joy, the site is stunning, and the team is always there to support me,” said Stapf.
“We have come a long way since the early days, but our mission never changed. Improving entrepreneurs’ lives by elevating their brands- that’s our superpower,” Christenson said. “We can’t wait to meet our next 200 awesome clients,” Turner added.
To register for The ONE THING Event, visit https://elevate5.myclickfunnels.com/one-thing-event--ffdaa. To find out more about Elevate5’s services, please visit https://elevate5.com.
