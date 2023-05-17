Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Senate Bill 20

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after the North Carolina General Assembly voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of SB20.

“This bill is about controlling women and taking away their freedoms. And they are not done yet. They will keep coming until they completely ban abortion in every instance. We can’t let them.

“So, despite this defeat, we will keep fighting at every turn. Our freedoms are too important to ever give up.”

###