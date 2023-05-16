Premier Outlines Plans For Affordable, Reliable Power Production

CANADA, May 16 - Released on May 16, 2023

Says Federal Standards are Unaffordable and Unrealistic

Today, Premier Scott Moe released Saskatchewan's plan for electricity generation to 2035 and beyond.

"The federal government's standards for zero emissions electrical generation by 2035 are unrealistic and unaffordable," Moe said. "They mean SaskPower rates would more than double and we may not have enough generation to keep the lights on.

"I'm not going to let that happen."

SaskPower is committed to achieving net-zero by 2050. As work continues toward that goal, the province will maintain an energy mix that ensures reliable base load power and affordable rates for customers.

In order to keep rates affordable, existing assets including natural gas plants, will be used until end of life. Saskatchewan will continue working toward small modular reactors and will continue expanding intermittent power sources. such as wind and solar.

Saskatchewan industries are world leaders in environmental sustainability and the province's plan will ensure those industries also can remain competitive.

"We support the Province of Saskatchewan's plan to keep the power grid in the province affordable and sustainable," Drake Meats President and CEO Kelly Ediger said. "Reliable and affordable power is crucial for our company and we want to see those being priorities for any plans going forward."

"Access to a reliable and affordable supply of electricity is vital to the energy sector in all its forms," Whitecap Resources Inc. President and CEO Grant Fagerheim said. "The plan being put forward today is practical and realistic and will help Saskatchewan remain a competitive place to do business well into the future."

"Even though I recognize the importance of reducing carbon emissions, I also believe the accelerated timelines and additional burden of exponential increases in our electrical cost versus our competitors will force our customers to choose food products made in other, more competitive environments, creating a loss of the 300 employees we have in Yorkton and a family business that we've spent 95 years building," Harvest Meats President Kenn Propp said. "Maybe we're just collateral damage when pursuing a singular solution."

