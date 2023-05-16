Recipients of the Agriculture Student Scholarship Announced in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 16 - Released on May 16, 2023

Today, federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau and Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit awarded scholarships to students from across the province pursuing a post-secondary education in agriculture.

“Canadian youth are the future of our sector. This scholarship program gives young leaders the opportunity to pursue their studies and discover the almost limitless career options this multi-faceted industry has to offer,” said Bibeau. “Supporting the next generation will ensure a resilient food supply chain and keep the agriculture and agri-food sector strong.”

"It's great to see how passionate and well-versed Saskatchewan youth are about agriculture and the potential of this vital Saskatchewan industry," Marit said. "Our agriculture sector is growing, and it's important for us to effectively communicate to everyone in Saskatchewan about the abundant career opportunities available in this industry."

Caitlyn Spratt from Melfort was awarded $4,000 toward her post-secondary studies as the grand prize recipient. Her essay discussed Saskatchewan's sustainability efforts, which included implementing practices like zero till and GPS technology as well as addressing the environmental benefits of cattle grazing on the province's native rangelands. Caitlyn plans to further her education at the University of Saskatchewan at the College of Agriculture and Bioresources.

"Education is key to success!" Spratt said. "Winning this scholarship enables me to share the story of agriculture while furthering my education and pursuing a career in the industry I love."

Danielle Dyok from Saskatoon, Katherine Andree from Val Marie and Emery Cholin from Kerrobert were all awarded $2,000 as runners-up for the scholarship. Danielle and Emery will both be attending post-secondary at the University of Saskatchewan this fall at the College of Agriculture and Bioresources. Katherine will attend Olds College in the Agricultural Management Program.

The Agriculture Student Scholarship is funded through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year, $3.5 billion investment by Canada's federal, provincial and territorial governments that supports Canada's agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

For more information on the scholarship winners and their submissions, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/ag-public-trust.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Ottawa, Ontario

Phone: 613-773-7972

Email: aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

