Isomaltulose Market is likely to witness a revenue of US$ 2.01 Billion at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Driven by the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases like diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease, the United States isomaltulose market is poised for significant growth, with a projected 5.9% CAGR over the forecast period. The ingredients segment, expected to hold a 23.5% market share in 2023, is anticipated to expand at a 5.4% CAGR during the same period.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The isomaltulose market was predicted to reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2022. Sales are predicted to reach US$ 2.01 Billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.62% from 2023 to 2033, as a result of consumer preference for natural and healthy components.



The need for non-cariogenic sugars is expanding the isomaltulose market globally, especially in the food and beverage and healthcare sectors. Isomaltulose is classified as a non-cariogenic sugar because oral bacteria cannot break it down, reducing the risk of caries and mouth cancer. In response to the rising demand for food items containing non-cariogenic sugar, manufacturers have successfully created a variety of products, like yogurt, chocolates, bakery goods, energy drinks, and many more. The worldwide isomaltulose market is expanding as a result of rising demand from athletes for nutrient-dense, low-calorie food items.

Find an overview of your business market in this Sample Report in PDF format@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13118

Isomaltulose has several positive health effects. While isomaltulose can be absorbed slowly, it mimics sucrose. The market for the same is expected to rise as people become more aware of the negative impact isomaltulose has on human health. This sugar alternative may help diabetic people since it lowers blood triglyceride levels. Additionally, isomaltulose boosts immunity and aids in the body's ability to retain glucose for longer periods of time and in a more balanced manner. There will likely be a rise in demand for isomaltulose as people become more aware of its health advantages.

Key Takeaways:

The global market for Isomaltulose is expected to be valued at US$ 2. 0 1 B illion by 2023.

by 2023. Isomaltulose sales increased at a 4.7% CAGR between 2018 and 2022, according to FMI's study.

In terms of value, the food grade is anticipated to command a 94% market share in 2023.

In terms of value, the ingredients segment is anticipated to command a 23.5% market share in 2023 and is projected to expand at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The isomaltulose market in the United States is one of the largest, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the anticipated period.

The market in India is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 6.5%, which is higher than that of the other South and East Asian nations.

“The worldwide isomaltulose market is expanding as a result of rising demand from fitness enthusiasts for nutrient-dense, low-calorie food items,” - remarks an FMI analyst.

Talk with our analyst and get the complete information of the report now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13118

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players are:

Cargill Inc

Anhui Elite Industrial Co., Ltd

Merck KGaA

Now Foods

BENEO GmbH

ErgoNutrition

Qingdao Oriental Tongxiang International Trading Co., Ltd

Borger GmbH

Frusano GmbH

Gerfro

Some key developments of the leading companies in this market are:

In 2023, BASF and Cargill intend to broaden their partnership so that they may offer American manufacturers of animal proteins high-performance enzyme products. The two companies are committed to bringing innovative enzyme-based products to market and bringing special value to the animal feed sector.

Cargill plans to expand and modernize its Global Animal Nutrition Innovation Center in Elk River, just 30 minutes from its global headquarters, by 2022 to assist clients respond more quickly in this changing climate. The company's global network of 15 nutritional research and development facilities, which additionally includes a facility in Velddriel, the Netherlands, and the soon-to-be-opened Changrong R&D center in China, is led by the Elk River factory.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global isomaltulose market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the isomaltulose market, the market is segmented on the basis of isomaltulose by grade (food grade isomaltulose, pharma grade isomaltulose), end use (confectionery, bakery products, breakfast cereals and bars, dairy products, frozen desserts, beverages, fluoridated salt, table top/ spoon-for-spoon sweeteners, supplements and otc medicine, ingredients) and across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segmentation:

By Grade:

Food Grade Isomaltulose

Pharma Grade Isomaltulose

By End Use:

Confectionery Chewing Gums Hard Candies Soft Candies Gummies and Jellies Chocolates Bakery Products Breakfast Cereals and Bars Dairy Products Frozen Desserts Beverages Fruit Juice Beverage Malt Beverages Powder Based Drinks

Carbonated Beverages

Fluoridated Salt

Table Top/ Spoon-for-spoon Sweeteners

Supplements and OTC Medicine

Ingredients Polyols Intense Sweeteners Non Carcinogenic Sweeteners Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to detailed information about each segment @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13118

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

About the Food and Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI):

The food and beverage team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

Malt Beverages Market Size: The malt beverage market is expected to reach a malt beverage market evaluation of a CAGR of 10.1% in the global malt beverage market, during the forecast period. The malt beverage market's future trend is likely to grow a valuation of US$ 6.43 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to cross US$ 16.83 Billion by 2032.

Malted barley flour Market Share: The global Malted Barley Flour market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 4,742 Million by 2033, recording a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Malted Wheat Flour Market Trends: The global demand for malted wheat flour demand is expected to rise at a steady CAGR of around 5.2% to 5.5% during the forecast period (2022 to 2032).

Malt Market Growth: Worldwide malt market would expand at a CAGR of 3.3% during the predicted time period. According to projections, the market would be worth US$ 5,119.0 Million in 2032 as opposed to US$ 3,699.8 Million in 2022.

Malt Ingredients Market Forecast: The malt ingredients market is estimated to be valued at US$ 25.7 Billion in 2023. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 43.7 Billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2033.

Maltodextrin Market Types: The maltodextrin market will register year-on-year (YoY) growth of 4.8% to reach US$ 3.61 Billion in 2021. The market has been projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% to reach a value of US$ 5.87 Billion in 2031.

Plant-based Milk Market Analysis: The global plant-based milk market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 19.8 Billion by 2023. It is likely to accelerate with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market for plant-based milk is estimated to reach US$ 47.2 Billion.

Sugar-Free Gummy Market Outlook: The sugar-free gummy market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 627 Million in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 1040 Million by 2033. The market is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Beverage Flavoring Market Overview: The global beverage flavoring market analysis by Future Market Insights shows that global consumption of beverage flavoring systems enjoyed a year-on-year (YOY) growth of 5.2% in 2021 to total sales of US$ 4.5 Billion, and is estimated to reach US$ 7.8 Billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Frozen Food Market Demand: The global frozen food market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 314,285 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to be valued at US$ 602,257 Million from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com