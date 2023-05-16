Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the President of the OSCE PA

16/05/2023

On May 15, 2023, the meeting between the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev and the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Margareta Sederfelt was held in the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE PA in the field of politics, promotion of parliamentary diplomacy and youth parliamentarism, in the field of energy and environmental security, as well as in matters of the humanitarian dimension.

In the context of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Turkmen side stressed that the Mejlis of Turkmenistan became a full member of the PA in 2014 and during this period the parties have been fruitfully interacting in a number of relevant areas.

Special attention is focused on the importance of successful implementation in Turkmenistan of joint programs and projects implemented with the OSCE Center in Ashgabat.

The parties stated the effective position of neutral Turkmenistan in the field of ensuring peace, security and sustainable development in the region and the world.

During the meeting, a common opinion was expressed on the need to further intensify partnership in this direction, including continuing the positive practice of jointly holding thematic seminars and conferences to develop inter-parliamentary dialogue and exchange views with international experts.

The OSCE PA President emphasized the importance of inter-parliamentary dialogue in ensuring peace and security, and in this regard, the relevance of the upcoming conference in Ashgabat on the topic “The role of neutral states in strengthening security, stability and dialogue in the OSCE area”, organized at the initiative of Turkmenistan, was noted.