St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #2, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4003691 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf                    

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/16/2023 at 1513 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wells River Fishing Access

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #2, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Jon Gillespie                                         

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Piermont, NH

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/16/2023 at approximately 1513 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a male engaging in Lewd and Lascivious behavior at the Wells River Fishing Access. Investigation revealed Gillespie (59) was the offender and had left the scene, but later returned. Troopers met with Gillespie and noticed several indicators of impairment. Gillespie was subsequently arrested, taken into custody, and processed for the offense of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct upon an adult victim, and Driving Under the Influence 2nd Offense. Gillespie was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 06/07/2023 for the above charge(s).

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/07/2023 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No   

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

