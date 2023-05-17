Outdoorsmen.com Announces Launch of X2Fan, a Sports and Entertainment Division Lead by its New President, Tank Johnson
I am extremely grateful to the Outdoorsmen.com family for recognizing the shared vision of launching the x2Fan.com social marketplace for professional athletes and entertainers.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoorsmen.com, Inc., a digital media, social networking and e-commerce technology company operating in the Hunting, Fishing, Camping, RVing, Golfing, Soccer, Cycling, Moto Racing, and Racket Sport sectors of the outdoor industry, announced today the launch of a new sports and entertainment division lead by its new president, Terry (Tank) Johnson.
Tank Johnson, is a former professional football defensive tackle in the NFL for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2004 NFL Draft. The new sports and entertainment division of Outdoorsmen.com is being launched in conjunction with x2Fan.com, a private online social marketplace for professional athletes and entertainers to connect with one another and their fan base.
“I am extremely grateful to the Outdoorsmen.com family for recognizing the shared vision of launching the x2Fan.com social marketplace for professional athletes and entertainers and I couldn’t be more excited to be working alongside Todd Markey as VP of NFT Business Development,” said x2Fan President Tank Johnson. “The new division and online platform will make it easier for athletes and entertainers to discreetly connect with one another, while providing their fan base with an enhanced online experience,” added Mr. Johnson.
“The x2Fan.com network aims to provide far better control of an athlete and entertainers name, image, and likeness while providing their fans with merchandise that will be verifiable through non-fungible token (NFT) as a unique digital identifier that is recorded on a blockchain, and is used to certify ownership and authenticity,” says x2Fan VP Todd Markey.
Outdoorsmen.com, Inc. recently announced the roll-up of ten outdoor activity focused social networking platforms and is currently negotiating the acquisition of as many as two dozen outdoor industry trade show operators across the United States, in preparation of taking the company public through a merger with an existing public company, a SPAC merger, or direct IPO listing on NASDAQ.
About Outdoorsmen.com, Inc.
Outdoorsmen.com is a digital media, social networking and e-commerce technology company operating in the Hunting, Fishing, Camping, RVing, Golfing, Soccer, Cycling, Moto Racing, and Racket Sport sectors of the outdoor industry. It’s home to a universe of special, extraordinary people and companies, all enthusiast of the great outdoors. We help our community of consumers, retail businesses, and trade show operators successfully connect online and at in-person events. Our technology platforms unite millions of online buyers who make up the massive global retail sporting goods industry. Outdoorsmen.com is a proud member of the Outdoor Industry Association, https://outdoorindustry.org
Learn more about Outdoorsmen.com, Inc. by going to: https://www.Outdoorsmen.com
Lynn Murphy / CEO
Outdoorsmen.com, Inc.
Outdoorsmen.com