Outdoorsmen.com, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Multiple Sports Technology Companies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoorsmen.com, Inc., a digital media, social networking and e-commerce technology company operating in the Hunting, Fishing, Camping, RVing, Golfing, Soccer, Cycling, Moto Racing, and Racket Sport sectors of the outdoor industry, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of HuntPost.com, WEnRV.com, GolfLynk.com, FutPost.com, CycleFans.com, RaceScene.com, RacketStar.com, EbikeLink.com, MorBoats.com, Fungilo.com, and has officially launched x2Fan.com
The successful roll-up of ten outdoor industry social network and e-commerce platforms, along with their current negotiations to acquire as many as twenty trade show operators, totaling more than 60 annual trade shows throughout the United States, is being completed in preparation of taking the company public.
Through the HuntPost.com, Inc. acquisition, the CEO of HuntPost, Lynn Scott Murphy, became the acting CEO of Outdoorsmen.com, Inc. and Ken Tapp, co-founder of HuntPost became the Chairman of the board and CTO. The asset acquisition of WEnRV.com, GolfLynk.com, FutPost.com, CycleFans.com, RaceScene.com, RacketStar.com, EbikeLink.com, MorBoats.com, and Fungilo.com adds to the Outdoorsmen.com, Inc. board of advisors and executive staff, more than 100 niche sports industry professionals.
The board immediately approved the asset and intellectual property combination of Fungilo.com, a non-fungible token minting platform, with x2Fan.com, a newly launched platform for the sports and entertainment division of the company.
“In combination, each sports technology platform and the dozens of trade show operators that we acquire will make Outdoorsmen.com one of the largest digital media and sporting goods retailers in the outdoor industry,” said CEO, Lynn Murphy. “We have already exceeded our initial goal of finding dozens of trade show operators that want to be acquired as we progress in taking the company public. The response has been overwhelmingly positive and leads me to believe that hundreds of show operators can eventually become part of the Outdoorsmen family of companies” added Murphy.
Outdoorsmen.com, Inc. is currently negotiating the acquisition of as many as two dozen outdoor industry trade show operators across the United States, in preparation of taking the company public through a merger with an existing public company, a SPAC merger, or direct IPO listing on NASDAQ.
About Outdoorsmen.com, Inc.
Outdoorsmen.com is a digital media, social networking and e-commerce technology company operating in the Hunting, Fishing, Camping, RVing, Golfing, Soccer, Cycling, Moto Racing, and Racket Sport sectors of the outdoor industry. It’s home to a universe of special, extraordinary people and companies, all enthusiast of the great outdoors. We help our community of consumers, retail businesses, and trade show operators successfully connect online and at in-person events. Our technology platforms unite millions of online buyers who make up the massive global retail sporting goods industry.
Outdoorsmen.com is a proud member of the Outdoor Industry Association, https://outdoorindustry.org
Learn more about Outdoorsmen.com, Inc. by going to: https://www.Outdoorsmen.com
Lynn Murphy / CEO
The successful roll-up of ten outdoor industry social network and e-commerce platforms, along with their current negotiations to acquire as many as twenty trade show operators, totaling more than 60 annual trade shows throughout the United States, is being completed in preparation of taking the company public.
Through the HuntPost.com, Inc. acquisition, the CEO of HuntPost, Lynn Scott Murphy, became the acting CEO of Outdoorsmen.com, Inc. and Ken Tapp, co-founder of HuntPost became the Chairman of the board and CTO. The asset acquisition of WEnRV.com, GolfLynk.com, FutPost.com, CycleFans.com, RaceScene.com, RacketStar.com, EbikeLink.com, MorBoats.com, and Fungilo.com adds to the Outdoorsmen.com, Inc. board of advisors and executive staff, more than 100 niche sports industry professionals.
The board immediately approved the asset and intellectual property combination of Fungilo.com, a non-fungible token minting platform, with x2Fan.com, a newly launched platform for the sports and entertainment division of the company.
“In combination, each sports technology platform and the dozens of trade show operators that we acquire will make Outdoorsmen.com one of the largest digital media and sporting goods retailers in the outdoor industry,” said CEO, Lynn Murphy. “We have already exceeded our initial goal of finding dozens of trade show operators that want to be acquired as we progress in taking the company public. The response has been overwhelmingly positive and leads me to believe that hundreds of show operators can eventually become part of the Outdoorsmen family of companies” added Murphy.
Outdoorsmen.com, Inc. is currently negotiating the acquisition of as many as two dozen outdoor industry trade show operators across the United States, in preparation of taking the company public through a merger with an existing public company, a SPAC merger, or direct IPO listing on NASDAQ.
About Outdoorsmen.com, Inc.
Outdoorsmen.com is a digital media, social networking and e-commerce technology company operating in the Hunting, Fishing, Camping, RVing, Golfing, Soccer, Cycling, Moto Racing, and Racket Sport sectors of the outdoor industry. It’s home to a universe of special, extraordinary people and companies, all enthusiast of the great outdoors. We help our community of consumers, retail businesses, and trade show operators successfully connect online and at in-person events. Our technology platforms unite millions of online buyers who make up the massive global retail sporting goods industry.
Outdoorsmen.com is a proud member of the Outdoor Industry Association, https://outdoorindustry.org
Learn more about Outdoorsmen.com, Inc. by going to: https://www.Outdoorsmen.com
Lynn Murphy / CEO
Outdoorsmen.com, Inc.
email us here
Outdoorsmen