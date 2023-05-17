Cal.net Expands Hybrid Fiber & Wireless Broadband Network in Tulare County

Cal.net hybrid fiber and wireless internet service is now available in rural Tulare County. The Land O'Lakes American Connection Project fosters long-term digital inclusion and raises awareness about the critical nature of connectivity. The Microsoft Airband Initiative collaborates across private, public, and nonprofit sectors to build solutions for broadband adoption and digital transformation.

Broadband access collaboration with Land O’Lakes, Inc. and Microsoft will benefit schools, homes, and businesses in rural communities across the county

SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cal.net, Land O'Lakes, Inc. and Microsoft are proud to announce the completion of 10 new towers that will expand broadband internet access to rural towns in Tulare County. The collaboration will bring reliable internet access to over 255,000 residents in the area who depend on good internet connectivity for work, school, and business.

The collaboration between Land O'Lakes, Cal.net, and Microsoft aims to address the rural broadband gap in California and extend broadband access to people living in rural communities through Land O'Lakes' American Connection Project and Microsoft's Airband Initiative. With these efforts, they hope to improve the lives of those living in rural communities and provide them with the same opportunities as those in other, more connected parts of the country.

The importance of reliable and affordable internet services in rural communities cannot be overstated. With the many changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, communities across the country need reliable access to telehealth, remote work and learning.

Reliable, high-speed internet has also become essential for agriculture, with farmers relying on digital tools for everything from crop management to weather forecasting. With Cal.net’s help, the growers in this critical food production region will be able to use the latest Precision Agriculture technology to build resilient and regenerative food systems while using natural resources wisely.

"We are excited to have completed the installation of the new towers and bring high-speed broadband technology to the rural communities of Tulare County," said Ken Garnett, Chief Strategy Officer at Cal.net. "Our collaboration with Land O'Lakes and Microsoft is a step forward in closing the digital divide and bridging the rural broadband gap across the United States."

Teddy Bekele, Chief Technology Officer at Land O'Lakes, also shared his thoughts on the collaboration, "As a farmer-owned co-op, Land O'Lakes is committed to supporting job creation and vibrant communities where our members and their families work and live. This partnership with Cal.net and Microsoft is a step forward in increasing access to digital connectivity for all Americans and bridging the digital divide."

Jasmine Thomas, Senior Director, Microsoft Airband Initiative commented, "High-speed internet access is fundamental for rural agriculture and dairy owners to use technologies that track conditions, improve efficiencies, and boost growth. Our collaboration with Cal.net and Land O’Lakes aligns with our Airband mission to unlock the power of connectivity to transform businesses and their communities."

About Cal.net

Cal.net is a leading hybrid fiber and wireless internet provider in rural California, providing reliable and affordable high-speed internet service to underserved communities. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation, the company is dedicated to partnering with our communities, understanding their problems, and applying timely and affordable solutions. Cal.net acknowledges the support of its investment partner, Littlebanc, whose contribution has been vital to the success of the company.