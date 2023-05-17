Revolutionizing CPA Firms: EmpowerCPA™ Unveils Pioneering Platform to Accelerate Profitability and Growth

EmpowerCPA™ logo

We are excited to bring this platform to the marketplace giving small firms a step by step process to realize more profit and create a better overall quality of life for owners and their teams.” — Julie Smith

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EmpowerCPA™ is proud to introduce their revolutionary platform designed to help small CPA firms achieve higher profitability through a proven operational framework and a critical leadership position- the JULIE™ role.

The EmpowerCPA platform fills a major gap in the market by teaching firm owners how to deploy and empower their teams to execute change that leads to growth. Freeing firm owners from the day to day grind allows them to work strategically, not only improving profit margins but also setting up their firm to run independently with or without them.

Empower CPA founder, Julie Smith, had this to say about the platform, "EmpowerCPA™ knows the challenges faced by small CPA firms that struggle to implement the processes, systems, and value thinking necessary to achieve growth. We are excited to bring this platform and system to the marketplace giving small firms a step by step process to experience better growth, realize more profit, and create a better overall quality of life for owners and their teams."

Julie is no stranger to small firm success. After more than doubling regional powerhouse firm Harper & Company's revenue in just about 2 years using the EmpowerCPA framework, she has consulted with dozens of firms to help them implement the strategies she developed into the EmpowerCPA™ platform.

The managing partner of Harper & Company CPAs Plus, Glenn Harper, CPA, shared, “Too many firm owners stand in their own way. They want to embrace value thinking, but they don’t always know how to execute. EmpowerCPA™ is an incomparable resource that helps firm owners get out of their own way so their firm can hit its goals faster than ever before."

About EmpowerCPA™: EmpowerCPA™ is a platform designed specifically to help small CPA firms run a better business. Through a proven framework that deploys a powerful new executive role, the JULIE™, firms achieve the operational excellence that allows them to execute their vision and enjoy higher profitability.