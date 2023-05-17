Rising Author QC Ngo Releases Highly Anticipated Third Book, "The Only Girl"
EINPresswire.com/ -- QC Ngo, an emerging author, is making enormous waves in the literary world with the release of her latest work, "The Only Girl." This highly anticipated novel, which will be available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats, marks Ngo's third publication, solidifying her position as a versatile and captivating storyteller.
In "The Only Girl," Ngo takes readers on a whirlwind journey through the world of high school romance and football. Set in the vibrant backdrop of Pumas High School in Southern California, the story revolves around an audacious and determined protagonist, Kairi Vo. As the title suggests, Kairi becomes the lone female member of a boys' football team, defying societal expectations and showcasing her unwavering determination.
Ngo's skilful storytelling blends heartwarming moments, humorous anecdotes, and the unbreakable bonds of the family into the protagonist’s life. Drawing inspiration from her own experiences and the resilience she witnessed growing up, Ngo knits a tale that captures the essence of teenage strength, self-discovery, and the pursuit of dreams.
Ngo's writing style is succinct and engaging, wooing readers with her ability to convey emotions and paint vivid scenes with a few carefully chosen words. While her stories are works of fiction, many can sense real-life people and events, lending an air of authenticity and relatability to her narratives.
"The Only Girl" by QC Ngo will be available for purchase on Amazon. Whether you're a teenager, a young adult, or someone young at heart, Ngo's compelling storytelling and relatable characters promise an immersive reading experience that will leave a lasting impression.
About The Author
As an author, QC Ngo has swiftly emerged as a versatile storyteller, fearlessly exploring various genres and themes. In her three books released in 2022 alone, Ngo has showcased her range by ploughing romantic comedies, tragedies, action-packed narratives, and captivating ghost/mystery tales. This diverse approach ensures that readers of all ages can find something to enjoy within her collection.
https://www.amazon.com/Only-Girl-QC-Ngo-ebook/dp/B0BJS13QZV/ref=sr_1_1?crid=12PZC2ISSY8UK&keywords=the+only+girl+by+qc+ngo&qid=1683935729&sprefix=the+only+girl+by+qc+ngo%2Caps%2C437&sr=8-1
Que Che Ngo
In "The Only Girl," Ngo takes readers on a whirlwind journey through the world of high school romance and football. Set in the vibrant backdrop of Pumas High School in Southern California, the story revolves around an audacious and determined protagonist, Kairi Vo. As the title suggests, Kairi becomes the lone female member of a boys' football team, defying societal expectations and showcasing her unwavering determination.
Ngo's skilful storytelling blends heartwarming moments, humorous anecdotes, and the unbreakable bonds of the family into the protagonist’s life. Drawing inspiration from her own experiences and the resilience she witnessed growing up, Ngo knits a tale that captures the essence of teenage strength, self-discovery, and the pursuit of dreams.
Ngo's writing style is succinct and engaging, wooing readers with her ability to convey emotions and paint vivid scenes with a few carefully chosen words. While her stories are works of fiction, many can sense real-life people and events, lending an air of authenticity and relatability to her narratives.
"The Only Girl" by QC Ngo will be available for purchase on Amazon. Whether you're a teenager, a young adult, or someone young at heart, Ngo's compelling storytelling and relatable characters promise an immersive reading experience that will leave a lasting impression.
About The Author
As an author, QC Ngo has swiftly emerged as a versatile storyteller, fearlessly exploring various genres and themes. In her three books released in 2022 alone, Ngo has showcased her range by ploughing romantic comedies, tragedies, action-packed narratives, and captivating ghost/mystery tales. This diverse approach ensures that readers of all ages can find something to enjoy within her collection.
https://www.amazon.com/Only-Girl-QC-Ngo-ebook/dp/B0BJS13QZV/ref=sr_1_1?crid=12PZC2ISSY8UK&keywords=the+only+girl+by+qc+ngo&qid=1683935729&sprefix=the+only+girl+by+qc+ngo%2Caps%2C437&sr=8-1
Que Che Ngo
Book Writing Studios
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube