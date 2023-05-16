AB267 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing and Real Estate - 2023-05-16

WISCONSIN, May 16 - An Act to amend 234.045 (1) (intro.), 234.045 (1) (a), 234.045 (2) (a) 2., 234.045 (2) (a) 3., 234.045 (2) (b), 234.53 (2), 234.53 (2m), 234.53 (4) and 234.53 (5); and to create 234.045 (2) (a) 4. to 6. and 234.53 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: housing rehabilitation loans awarded by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority. (FE)