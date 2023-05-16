Manchin Announces $2.5 Million to Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia

May 16, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,533,250 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services across West Virginia. The funding will specifically be used to advance statewide efforts to reduce tobacco-related diseases and deaths, as well as support the financial and clinical goals of health centers and rural hospitals across the state.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $2.5 million in these three critical initiatives that will strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will improve the health and well-being of West Virginians by advancing efforts to reduce tobacco-related diseases and deaths, as well as support our health centers and rural hospitals. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.”

Individual awards listed below: