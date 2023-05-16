Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,660 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $2.5 Million to Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia

May 16, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,533,250 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services across West Virginia. The funding will specifically be used to advance statewide efforts to reduce tobacco-related diseases and deaths, as well as support the financial and clinical goals of health centers and rural hospitals across the state.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $2.5 million in these three critical initiatives that will strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will improve the health and well-being of West Virginians by advancing efforts to reduce tobacco-related diseases and deaths, as well as support our health centers and rural hospitals. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $1,229,006 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: National and State Tobacco Control Program
    • This funding will support statewide efforts to reduce tobacco-related diseases and deaths.
  • $1,038,004 – West Virginia Primary Care Association: State and Regional Primary Care Associations Program
    • This funding will be used to help health centers improve programmatic, clinical and financial performance and operations.
  • $266,240 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program
    • This funding will support small, rural hospitals in meeting their financial and care goals.
Next Article Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $2.5 Million to Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more