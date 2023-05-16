Home Remodeling Company Offers Professional Expertise To Charlotte Area

/EIN News/ -- Concord, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concord, North Carolina -

MUSE Residential, a home remodeling company based in North Carolina, is pleased to offer their team’s expertise and resources to the communities in Charlotte and Concord, NC. The company helps homeowners transform their tired homes into beautiful, personalized spaces.

The team prefers to focus on custom large-scale renovations, kitchens, and bathrooms for homeowners with moderate budgets, especially those who want a designer space without the chaos often associated with remodeling. Learn more here: https://www.museresidential.com.

MUSE is a general contractor with skilled designers and contractors on staff, and the company often sets its sights on extensive interior renovations, bathroom remodels, and kitchen remodels. Renovations of the kitchen and bathroom are their primary area of expertise. The team is prepared to assist with any client's kitchen or bathroom remodel needs, from small updates to bigger projects, such as enlarging showers, altering the property’s footprint, and moving walls.

Anyone who has attempted such a remodel in the past will know that it can be intimidating just to begin, and this is exacerbated if they have yet to speak with a professional on the matter. The MUSE staff is aware of this and works to ensure that the process is as seamless as possible. From the first meeting with a client to the project's completion and all steps in between, they make a concerted effort to maintain constant communication regarding expectations, timelines, and all pertinent issues.



MUSE also specializes in extensive interior remodeling. The team takes on bigger projects with multiple rooms and is frequently called for structural alterations like making an addition or moving walls. They are fully prepared to assist clients with any significant interior renovation.

The first step in MUSE's three-step process for handling each project is a free consultation with the client. The contractor will go over project ideas with the client and create a rough estimate. The process of designing comes second. Clients will be able to choose from the newest goods and materials while working with a MUSE designer in their showroom. The team will then review and assist the client in approving the final budget. Learn more here: https://www.museresidential.com/kitchen-and-bath-remodeling.



Construction itself is the last step. The MUSE team will upgrade an outdated kitchen or bathroom into the client's designer space. This eliminates the chaos of remodeling by transforming the space in question in a controlled, organized manner. The MUSE team is there for their clients every step of the way, even though every remodel is a unique journey with fresh experiences. They are always happy to offer guidance and keep clients informed at each step of the process, and their knowledge and experience guarantee a job well done.



The Concord general contractor is proud of the fact that the process of remodeling with MUSE is seamless and easy due to their expertise in both design and construction. The MUSE remodeling experience, as many have already discovered, is a one-stop shop. Clients can choose all of their materials at MUSE with the help of the contractor’s in-house designers (and this is aided by their recently renovated design center).



Jerehmy Warner, a general contractor, and Wendy Warner, an interior designer, are the owners and operators of MUSE. They are supported by a team of experts who approach each project as if it were their own home. MUSE Residential provides services in the North and South Carolina cities of Charlotte, Concord, Kannapolis, Davidson, Mooresville, Salisbury, Mt. Holly, Belmont, Matthews, Indian Trail, Weddington, Pineville, Waxhaw, Lake Wylie, Tega Cay, and Fort Mill. Learn more here: https://goo.gl/maps/pWTp8ZScPgdpXDiB7.



For many homeowners in the Concord and Charlotte area, MUSE has renovated kitchens and bathrooms, built new homes, and created stunning custom interiors over the past 20 years. Since first opening their doors, they have become aware of the problems with overspending and the protracted timelines clients have encountered with prior remodeling projects. As such, Jerehmy and Wendy were adamant about eliminating these letdowns. The MUSE experience clients enjoy today is the result of their work.



To learn more about MUSE Residential, clients may visit their showroom or check out the company’s website. They can also be contacted via phone or email for bookings or further information.

