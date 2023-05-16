Denver Custom Labe Company Primeflex Sets New Standard for Quality and Innovation in the Industry

/EIN News/ -- Arapahoe, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arapahoe, Colorado -

Primeflex Label Company, based in Englewood, CO, takes pride in setting a new standard for quality and innovation in the industry. They have developed various unique solutions for the labeling needs of businesses, such as the peel and reveal labels; flexible films and packettes; heat sealable or glue on wrappers; labels with unique shapes; foil enhancements; instant redeemable coupons; variable information in digital format; embossing; flexographic printing; digital printing; 2 sided printing; textured inks; and sustainable options.

The management of this custom label printing company, says, “We have the problem-solving team to turn to when you have a unique product label challenge or require high-quality printing on flexible packaging and wrappers. We have decades of experience and know how to solve your custom label, flexible packaging, and wrapper needs. Let our experts help solve your product problems. We use innovative and earth-friendly techniques to create distinctive looks and personalized labels that make your product stand out. Lastly, we offer quick turnaround and groundbreaking supply chain business solutions.”

The Primeflex Labels In Denver Colorado offers a solution to clients who require more space on the label to include important information. Such information can include: government-mandated information; various languages on the packaging; instructions, guides on dosage, or beneficial information; and product details or warnings. Peel and reveal labels can be the solution when there is insufficient space on the container or package. In addition, they can make the company’s extended content label as unique as their brand.

They have a broad selection of choices for stocks and finishes that are tough enough to be oil-proof and waterproof while also eye-catching and attractive for customers. Their peel and reveal and piggyback labels can be printed in a wide range of unique shapes. In addition, they can color-match, and their digital and flexographic printing is capable of handling high-quality graphics, to ensure that the brand will always appear consistent and professional. Finally, they both offer digital and traditional printing methods.

Another custom label printing product they can provide is for flexible pouches, which are the best option for sample sized or single serving products, sample packet printing, sachet pouch printing, food pouches, powder packets, and more. They are capable of providing these packets in lower volumes compared to most suppliers, thus offering the ideal solution for companies offering new products or expanding their current product lines.

They can also provide heat sealable or glue on wrappers. These are commonly used for confectionery and other similar food products. These are available in various kinds of materials and and sizes. They can also offer foil enhancements, such as adding real metal foil to practically to any substrate for eye-catching highlights.

Primeflex Labels Inc. has established itself as the company to go to when a business has a unique product label challenge. They can provide custom print labels for products of various sizes, shapes, and materials. They also offer labeling solutions that are compatible with the client’s manufacturing process to fit almost any container and withstand all conditions, whether hot, cold, or wet. They can also offer flexible packaging for flexible pouches, which are suitable for sample sized products, food pouches, powder packets, and more.

Michael Martin, co-founder of Primeflex, says, “Primeflex is the vendor to turn to when you have a unique product label challenge or require high quality printing on flexible packaging and wrappers. New businesses and companies with new products often team early on with Primeflex to ensure that product design is done right the first time, avoiding costly custom redesigns. We will be your unique solutions partner no matter what your supply chain challenge is. We want you to have the ideal printed label or flexible package solution and have the problem-solving approach to get the job done.”

Those who are interested in learning more about the custom label products of Primeflex Labels Inc. can check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email.

###

For more information about Primeflex Labels Inc., contact the company here:



Primeflex Labels Inc.

Michael Martin

(303) 806-6661

primeflexinc@gmail.com

7 Inverness Dr E, Englewood, CO 80112

Michael Martin