Thousands Sign Petition in Opposition to Massive Grain Terminal in Louisiana that Would Erase ‘Vital History’ for Black Descendants

/EIN News/ -- Wallace, La., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 2,000-plus people have signed a petition organized by the Descendants Project that urges the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to block the proposed Greenfield Terminal and protect the historic “West Bank” of St. John the Baptist Parish from the massive grain terminal project.

Last week, the National Trust for Historic Preservation named the 11-mile stretch that is home to many descendants of enslaved people from the nearby Whitney and Evergreen plantations as one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Places due to the proposed influx of toxic industry.

“Greenfield Louisiana LLC, a company from Denver, wants to erase this vital history by building what would be one of the world’s largest grain elevators - the Greenfield Terminal - in the heart of this historic area,” the petition reads. “This towering structure, as tall as the Louisiana Superdome, would cause serious environmental harm, potentially disturb archaeological remains and burial grounds, and become a gateway for further industrialization by the oil and gas industry.”

The petition notes that the area’s survival as an agrarian landscape for over 300 years stands as a testament to its significance and resilience of the communities, especially the Black descendants and their ancestors. It calls on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deny the permit for the Greenfield Terminal “and respect the rich history and culture of this region.”

The proliferation of industry in St. John the Baptist Parish has created an environmental health crisis where the cancer risk is higher than 95% of the U.S. despite the false promise of economic development and jobs. However, at the recent National Trust for Historic Preservation event held in West St. John the Baptist Parish, Whitney Plantation descendant and President of the National Urban League, Marc Morial spoke of a “new vision” of economic development, businesses, and healthy jobs centered around the rich stories and heritage of the community.

The Descendants Project was formed by sisters Joy Banner and Jo Banner of Wallace, La., to preserve and protect the health, land and lives of the Black descendant community in Louisiana’s River Parishes. The organization was in court on Thursday before Judge J. Sterling Snowdy of the 40th Judicial District in Louisiana battling a decades-old rezoning ordinance that illegally categorized the historic St. John the Baptist Parish in Louisiana as an industrial area.

The Descendants Project is a 501c3 nonprofit organization established to support descendant communities in river parishes working together to dismantle the legacies of slavery and to achieve a healed and liberated future.

