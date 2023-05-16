Inslee signs new budgets that go big on housing, behavioral health

Gov. Jay Inslee today signed the new 2023–25 operating, capital and transportation budgets.

The final 2023–25 operating and capital budgets followed many of the priorities Inslee put forward last December, including more than $1 billion for housing and homelessness and urgently-needed funding for behavioral health services.

Inslee also signed the new 2023–25 transportation budget on Tuesday. While Inslee acknowledged important investments for projects such as the I-5 bridge over the Columbia, new climate-related investments to electrify the transportation sector, and full funding for legally-required removal of fish passage barriers, he was unequivocal about his frustration with the final budget.