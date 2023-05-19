Israel@75 Presents: Herzl Goes West- An Exhibit in Los Angeles
An Exhibit About Zionism’s Founder Runs in Los Angeles until June 1LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An exhibit of artifacts from the David Matlow collection of Theodor Herzl memorabilia, the world’s largest private collection, has opened in Los Angeles and runs until June 1. Herzl founded the Zionist movement and was the visionary for the State of Israel.
Matlow said:
“Herzl believed that we are not saddled with the conditions in which we find ourselves, that
change is possible, and that the future can be better than the present. He lived in a world where
antisemitism was rampant, which he concluded would never go away, and so, he came up with a radical solution: that the Jewish people are a nation, and as a nation are entitled to their own homeland. Many items were made with Herzl’s image to rally people to his idea. These are now on exhibit at Adat AriEl Congregation in Los Angeles.”
Craig Taubman, the Executive Founder of the Pico Union Project, worked with Matlow to mount
the exhibit as part of the celebration of Israel’s 75 th birthday that Taubman and Pico produced.
The exhibit tells Herzl’s story. How he understood that something new needed to be done to confront antisemitism, and that he was the one to do it. How he didn’t just talk, he acted and put in place the infrastructure of a state in creation. How he knew that the Jewish people needed a symbol to inspire them to work toward the impossible idea of a Jewish state, and he became that symbol. The evidence of all this can be found in three glass cabinets.
Matlow’s hope in bringing the exhibit to Los Angeles is that by learning about who Herzl was
and what he did, Californians will be inspired to be a little like him. “The world needs more
Herzls! We need people who see a problem and don’t run from it. We need people who, rather
than throw up their hands in despair, use those same hands to fashion a solution. We need people
who have big dreams for a better tomorrow, and work to make it happen” Matlow said.
Herzl was a progressive. He envisioned a New Society with a seven-hour work day, free education through university and free medical care. Herzl was a dreamer. When Herzl first started advocating for a Jewish State in 1896, the prospect of it happening was greeted with laughter. He dreamed of it and worked to realize his dream. Herzl did not live to see it, but in 1948 his dream was realized.
“As we look at Israel on its 75th birthday and witness the internal conflict relating to the judicial
reforms, the external conflict with the country’s enemies, or the myriad other problems, one
might conclude these issues will never be resolved,” said Matlow. “Herzl teaches us the opposite. As difficult as solving these issues might be, they are less difficult than Israel being created in the first place. If Israel can happen, anything can. This is what the exhibit shows. Los Angeles, enjoy it.”
Details:
Herzl Goes West is part of the Israel@75 celebration produced by the Pico Union Project (https://www.picounionproject.org/israel75-events/). The exhibit at Adat Ariel Congregation,
12020 Burbank Blvd, Valley Village, CA 91607, runs until June 1. The celebration includes My Jerusalem, The Paintings of Dudu Harel, which runs until June 28 at Sinai Temple, 10400 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024.
More information about Dudu
Harel is available at http://dudu-harel.co.il/ MyIsrael75 was produced by Craig Taubman and the Pico Union Project with the support of Judy and Tom Flesh, Jewish Community Foundation, Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, Pico Shul, Adat Ari El, Stand With Us and Sinai Temple David Matlow is a lawyer at Goodmans LLP in Toronto, Canada and the Founder of the Herzl Project through which he speaks regularly to schools, synagogues and other groups about Herzl and his continued relevance. He owns the world’s largest collection of Theodor Herzl memorabilia (over 6000 pieces), details of which are available at https://herzlcollection.com/.
75 Treasures- Celebrating Israel at Seventy-Five features 75 items from his collection and is available for free download at https://herzlcollection.com/75-treasures.
Anja Svensson
Pico Union Project
+1 213-915-0084
