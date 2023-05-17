ALLIANCE ORTHOPEDICS WELCOMES DR. VISHAL KHATRI, SPINE SURGEON SPECIALIZING IN COMPLEX AND MINIMALLY INVASIVE TECHNIQUES
Alliance Orthopedics is a leading provider of orthopedic care in Northern and Central New Jersey.
No two patients are the same, so I focus on an individualized, patient-centric treatment plan.”EAST BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Orthopedics, a leading provider of orthopedic care in Northern and Central New Jersey, announces the onboarding of Vishal Khatri, MD, a highly skilled orthopedic spine surgeon specializing in degenerative spinal conditions, minimally invasive spine surgery, spine injuries in athletes, tumors, traumas and more.
— Dr. Vishal Khatri
Dr. Khatri is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with extensive experience in a broad range of surgical procedures, owing to his previous work with MD Anderson Cancer Center affiliate, Cooper Bone and Joint Institute, Southern New Jersey’s only Level 1 academic trauma center.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Khatri join our team of groundbreaking minimally invasive surgeons,” said Nick Bufano, President and CEO of Alliance Orthopedics. “His extensive knowledge and expertise will enable us to continue to provide our patients with the highest level of care to help them Be Better Everyday.”
Dr. Khatri earned his medical degree from The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and completed his general surgery internship at Temple University before moving on to a residency in orthopedic surgery at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ. He completed his spine surgery fellowship at The University of Maryland Medical Center and the prestigious R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. Dr. Khatri has published numerous articles and co-authored book chapters on spinal conditions.
“No two patients are the same, so I focus on an individualized, patient-centric treatment plan,” said Dr. Khatri. “If surgery is necessary, I use the most effective cutting edge and safe techniques that allow for an optimal recovery.”
Dr. Khatri treats patients at Alliance Orthopedics’ East Brunswick, Freehold, Bloomfield and Matawan locations. Alliance Orthopedics is a multidisciplinary orthopedics clinic with highly trained and experienced orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine providers, chiropractors, physical therapists, occupational therapists and more. To schedule an appointment or for more information please visit allianceortho.com or call 877-5FASTER.
Alexa Spanvill
Alliance Orthopedics
alexa.spanvill@alliancehealthsystem.com
