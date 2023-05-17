Revolutionizing Virtual Collaboration: SmartyMeet Bridges Global Communication with Integration of Top Meeting Platforms
SmartyMeet Announces Integration with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet, making global collaboration and communication more efficient and effective.
SmartyMeet's integration with leading meeting platforms leverages AI to revolutionize global collaboration, breaking language barriers and boosting productivity”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartyMeet, the innovative AI-powered meeting platform that is transforming the way teams interact, has just announced a pivotal integration with the world's leading video conferencing tools: Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet. This strategic move, which allows users to host and join meetings directly from the SmartyMeet platform, offers a seamless, collaborative experience that significantly boosts productivity and breaks down language barriers.
With recent studies showing that employees spend up to a third of their workweek in meetings, and only 30% of these meetings being deemed productive (Harvard Business Review), the need for efficient, effective meeting tools is critical. This is where SmartyMeet comes into play. Leveraging advanced AI technology, the platform offers features such as real-time language translation, transcription, meeting summary, and collaboration tools, all designed to optimize meeting performance and improve global communication.
"Integrating with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet is a significant milestone for SmartyMeet," says Slawomir Kroczak, CEO and co-founder of SmartyMeet. "We're excited to offer our advanced features to even more users and help businesses around the world collaborate and communicate more effectively."
The platform's innovative features extend beyond the meeting itself. Before meetings, SmartyMeet's AI acts as an extension of the team, providing access to agreed next steps from previous meetings and advising which meetings require physical attendance. During meetings, it reduces distractions, breaks language barriers, and pulls necessary information from knowledge bases, keeping participants fully engaged and focused. After meetings, it implements post-meeting dialogue, provides leadership insights, and generates notes and action items. SmartyMeet's meeting notes include a summary and insights on meeting performance, including how much time was spent on each topic and who spoke the most. This enables users to stay on top of action items and collaborate more effectively, ensuring that meetings are not just a waste of time, but a valuable tool for productivity and progress.
With the ability to translate over 100 languages, communication is no longer hindered by language differences. This feature alone is a game-changer for companies looking to expand their reach and increase their global presence. Additionally, SmartyMeet's collaboration tools enhance teamwork and productivity, allowing users to share documents, files, and screens, take notes, and assign action items during the meeting.
"The 'new normal' of work requires new solutions. With SmartyMeet, we're harnessing the power of AI to address the challenges of modern meetings and facilitate effective global communication. We believe that our platform will be a game-changer for businesses looking to improve productivity and collaboration," adds Kroczak.
SmartyMeet's commitment to enhancing communication and productivity in the evolving landscape of remote and hybrid work models has never been stronger. As they look toward the future, SmartyMeet envisions their AI-powered platform playing an even more significant role in the business ecosystem.
For more insights into how SmartyMeet is transforming the world of virtual meetings, or to request a demo of the cutting-edge platform, visit www.SmartyMeet.com.
About SmartyMeet
SmartyMeet is a pioneering technology startup that leverages AI to enhance team video meetings. Founded by seasoned executives, SmartyMeet’s platform provides real-time meeting transcripts using AI, ensuring users never miss a word from a meeting. Committed to driving productivity and collaboration, SmartyMeet is poised to redefine the global business communication landscape.
