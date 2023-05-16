Governor DeSantis Receives 62 Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 31, 2023, to act on these bills.

SB 1438 – Protection of Children

SB 254 – Treatments for Sex Reassignment

CS/SB 7026 – Higher Education

CS/SB 598 – Higher Educational Facilities Financing

CS/SB 290 – Public School Student Progression for Students with Disabilities

SB 274 – Nursing Education Pathway for Military Combat Medics

CS/SB 478 – Early Childhood Music Education Incentive Program

SB 662 – Student Online Personal Information Protection

CS/SB 732 – Collegiate Purple Star Campuses

CS/SB 196 – Guidance Services on Academic and Career Planning

CS/SB 1272 – Educational Grants

CS/CS/SB 766 – Enforcement of School Bus Passing Infractions

SB 144 – Lactation Spaces

CS/CS/SB 110 – State Board of Administration

CS/SB 1002 – Motor Vehicle Glass

CS/CS/SB 346 – Public Construction

CS/SB 7052 – Insurer Accountability

CS/SB 50 – Public Records

CS/CS/CS/SB 1068 – Drone Delivery Services

CS/SB 1318 – Spaceflight Entity Liability

SB 218 – Genetic Counselors Using Telehealth

CS/SB 1154 – Labor Pool Act

SB 708 – Estoppel Letters

SB 232 – Exploitation of Vulnerable Persons

SB 678 – Disposal of Property

CS/CS/HB 7039 – Student Outcomes

CS/CS/HB 19 – Individual Education Plans

HB 265 – High School Equivalency Diplomas

CS/CS/HB 301 – Emergency Response Mapping Data

HB 411 – Residency of Local Elected Officials

CS/CS/HB 443 – Education

CS/CS/HB 633 – K-12 Education

CS/HB 1125 – Interstate Education Compacts

CS/HB 1127 – Public Records

CS/HB 389 – Menstrual Hygiene Products in Public Schools

CS/HB 551 – To Required African-American Instruction

CS/CS/HB 657 – Enforcement of School Zone Speed Limits

HB 7031 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/HB 1465 – Firearm and Destructive Device Offenses

CS/CS/CS/HB 799 – Property Insurance

CS/HB 607 – Money Services Businesses

CS/CS/HB 721 – Paid Family Leave Insurance

CS/HB 881 – My Safe Florida Home Program

HB 1087 – Child Support

CS/CS/HB 487 – Department of Financial Services

CS/CS/HB 1185 – Consumer Protection

CS/HB 1307 – Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

CS/CS/HB 1279 – Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

CS/HB 1215 – Public Records

HB 1379 – Environmental Protection

HB 1595 – Law Enforcement Operations

CS/CS/HB 21 – Transportation Facility Designations

CS/HB 155 – Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority

CS/CS/HB 645 – The Unmanned Aircraft Systems Act

CS/CS/CS/HB 49 – Abandoned and Historic Cemeteries

CS/CS/CS/HB 761 – Telephone Solicitation

CS/CS/HB 847 – Vessel Regulations

CS/HB 1161 – Venomous Reptiles

CS/CS/HB 1069 – Education

CS/HB 737 – Secondhand Goods

CS/HB 33 – Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact

HB 35 – Public Records

