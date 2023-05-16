Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,675 in the last 365 days.

Total Energy Services Inc. Reports on Voting From the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the Company’s annual meeting of Shareholders on May 16, 2023 (the “Meeting”). A total of 29,399,166 common shares, representing 72.1% of Total Energy’s issued and outstanding shares as at the Record Date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Matter Voted Upon   Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld
           
1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed:        
           
  George Chow   Passed 28,601,501 39,034
        (99.9%) (0.1%)
           
  Glenn Dagenais   Passed 28,507,732 132,803
        (99.5%) (0.5%)
           
  Daniel Halyk   Passed 28,506,844 133,691
        (99.5%) (0.5%)
           
  Jessica Kirstine   Passed 28,523,545 116,990
        (99.6%) (0.4%)
           
  Greg Melchin   Passed 28,492,244 148,291
        (99.5%) (0.5%)
           
  Ken Mullen   Passed 25,988,359 2,652,176
        (90.7%) (9.3%)
           
2. The appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.   Passed 29,353,716
(99.9%)
45,450
(0.1%)
           

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Jeremy Busch-Howell, Vice-President Legal and General Counsel at (403) 216-3939 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at: www.totalenergy.ca.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Total Energy Services Inc. Reports on Voting From the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more