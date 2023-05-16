Dave Hoffer, Founder at MPQ Design, Announces Groundbreaking Article on Human-Centered Design in the Civic Space

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Hoffer, Founder of MPQ Design, is pleased to announce the publication of a groundbreaking article on Human-Centered Design in the civic space, highlighting its importance in restoring trust in the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).



The article, titled "Veterans can trust the US Department of Veterans Affairs again because of design," explores how Human-Centered Design principles were applied to the VA, improving the user experience and, consequently, restoring trust in the department.

Human-Centered Design is an approach that prioritizes the needs and experiences of end-users in the design process. By taking a user-centered approach, designers can create products, services, and experiences that meet the needs of their intended audience, leading to increased user satisfaction and trust.

In the article, Dave Hoffer explains how two designers working with the VA, helped introduce and foster Human-Centered Design by both implementing numerous projects and building the capacity for design within the department. The improvements have helped restore trust in the VA, which had suffered from a series of scandals and negative media attention.

“There are areas of our capacity that we haven't tapped into yet in order to make the kind of world that we know that we deserve and that everyone deserves.," Eulani Labay, one of the designers interviewed said. “What’s hopeful about that is that if humans are determining what we really want this world to look like and we're getting the right people in our conversation, then it is very possible for us to improve our world. I firmly believe that it helps me focus to do what I do and that's a very positive motivating force."

The article highlights the importance of Human-Centered Design at the VA and emphasizes the need for all government agencies to prioritize the needs and experiences of citizens in their design process.

Through Human-Centered Design, the VA can better understand the unique needs and challenges of veterans and create solutions that address these issues directly. Whether it's improving the VA's digital platform or redesigning physical spaces, Human-Centered Design can help the VA create experiences that are intuitive, accessible, and welcoming.



“Everything is designed and our government agencies and policies are no exception. However, as humans, we have to be open-minded. Our designs are imperfect and we need to redesign everything.” Dave Hoffer said. “We have to think more broadly about the context of the work we do, the timeframes that we allow ourselves, and whom we include in our work. We have to engage in spectral thinking to better solve the very real problems we face.



The article can be found here: https://medium.com/user-experience-design-1/veterans-can-trust-the-us-department-of-veterans-affairs-again-because-of-design-4b9b4d0747d4, and Dave Hoffer is available for interviews or comments on the topic of Human-Centered Design in the civic space.



