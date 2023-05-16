Government task force for Jewish life and against antisemitism takes shape

SWEDEN, May 16 - This year’s theme for the task force for Jewish life in Sweden is safety and security. The task force was presented on 26 January and its work will continue throughout the electoral period. The three civil society organisations invited to participate in the task force have now agreed to take part, and the first meeting will be held June.

– Efforts to combat antisemitism and promote Jewish life are a government priority. With the task force for Jewish life in Sweden, we have raised the level of ambition and are taking an integrated approach to strengthen Jewish life and prevent and counter antisemitism. It’s ultimately the central government’s responsibility to take measures to protect the Jewish minority in Sweden, says Minister for Culture Parisa Liljestrand.

Through this new initiative to coordinate efforts to combat antisemitism and promote Jewish life, the Government is focusing on three areas: raising awareness, increasing the safety of Jews in Sweden and highlighting Jewish culture.

– In discussions with representatives of Jewish organisations, the issue of safety has been raised as one of the key conditions for living a Jewish life in Sweden. We’re now gathering representatives of Jewish organisations and relevant public authorities to jointly discuss the current situation and the central government’s responsibility, and how it can be developed. Security and safety must be improved. It must be possible to live a Jewish life confident in the knowledge that freedom of religion is safeguarded in Sweden, says Minister for Social Affairs and Public Health Jakob Forssmed.

State secretaries from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs will collaborate and engage in dialogue on preventive measures and initiatives that make it easier to live a Jewish life and prevent and counter antisemitism in Sweden. The Official Council of Swedish Jewish Communities, Judiska Ungdomsförbundet (the Jewish Youth Association) and the Swedish Committee Against Antisemitism are three civil society organisations that have agreed to take part in the task force. In addition to the state secretaries and the three civil society organisations, representatives of relevant public authorities and organisations and other experts will be included.

State Secretary to the Prime Minister Johan Stuart will lead the task force.