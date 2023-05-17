Cadien Cyber Response Adds Industry Experts to Leadership Team
The strategic additions of Tony Peters and Allyn Lynd help position Cadien as an industry leader in forensic investigation and incident response services.
The additions of Allyn and Tony come at a perfect time for Cadien. Their talents not only round out our existing team, they amplify our capabilities in critical ways.”TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadien Cyber Response, a U.S.-based incident response and digital forensics firm focused on helping clients navigate complex cyber challenges surrounding critical incidents, announces the strategic hires of Allyn Lynd as Senior Vice President and Tony Peters as Director of Sales. Cadien aims to tackle the complicated, high-stakes matters that many in the cyber industry won’t or simply can’t, and the key component to that success is building a core executive team that delivers the best possible forensic investigation for every client.
— Josh Dann, Cadien Cyber Response CEO
Allyn Lynd will head Cadien Cyber Response’s investigations team and serve as part of the company’s Executive Leadership team. He has more than 25 years of Federal Law Enforcement and Private Practice experience in digital forensics, cyber crime, and incident response. Mr. Lynd is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, and he served for eight years, including a tour in Operations Desert Shield and Storm. Mr. Lynd left the Army for the FBI in 1997, where he worked on the Cyber squad, investigating computer hackers, theft of trade secrets, cyber terrorism, cyber extortion, copyright and trademark infringements, identity theft, complex frauds using computers, and other high-technology crimes.
“In over 25 years of fighting cyber crime for law enforcement and the private sector, I have been privileged to work with incredible people in order to help individuals and organizations in their time of need,” said Allyn Lynd. “It is an honor to be able to continue that service with Cadien.”
Tony Peters will lead business development efforts for Cadien as the Director of Sales. Mr. Peters is an accomplished business development and marketing executive with more than 20 years of experience building C-level relationships and selling compliance, governance, cybersecurity risk, and data privacy services to Fortune 500 and mid-market companies. His key responsibilities will be developing and sustaining long-term relationships within financial services and large banks, law firms, insurance professions, enforcement agencies, and corporate compliance and legal organizations.
“The quality of the talent was a key factor in joining Cadien Cyber Response,” said Tony Peters. “I am in the people business, ultimately that’s what we are selling. The client wants to feel comfortable that the team of people we are bringing to the table are competent and will bring a rapid response and resolution to their problem.”
The Cadien Cyber Response Team, including Peters and Lynd, will attend the NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit in Philadelphia at the end of the month. Cadien is proud to be a silver sponsor of NetDiligence.
“The additions of Allyn and Tony come at a perfect time for Cadien,” said Cadien Cyber CEO Josh Dann. “Their talents not only round out our existing team, they amplify our capabilities in critical ways. Allyn’s vast experience, investigative instincts, and attention to detail equip us to deliver the quality forensic work that we promise to our clients. Tony’s industry knowledge, contacts, and ability to nurture partner relationships all serve to open new doors for us in a highly competitive market. I’m incredibly honored to have people of this caliber driving the Cadien mission forward.”
ABOUT CADIEN CYBER RESPONSE
The Cadien Cyber Response team is comprised of subject matter experts with decades of combined cyber and investigative experience serving government and leading private organizations alike. We have deconstructed some of the most complex cyber incidents, remediated significant data breaches, and helped organizations navigate critical civil, criminal, and regulatory proceedings and internal investigations. Our team understands the speed, discretion, and precision required to successfully bring any incident to resolution.
To learn more about Cadien Cyber Response, visit www.cadiencyber.com
