Emerson Firm PLLC Announces Investigation of NextGen Healthcare Inc. Data Breach

HOUSTON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC ("Emerson") announces a continuing investigation of the data breach at NextGen Healthcare Inc. ("NG"). This investigation relates to the theft of sensitive personal identifiable information ("PII") more than one million customers.



On April 28, 2023, NG filed a notice of data breach with the Attorney General of Montana after learning that a recent data security incident impacting the company’s computer network resulted in confidential consumer information being made accessible to an unauthorized party. Based on the company’s official filing, the incident resulted in an unauthorized party gaining access to consumers’ names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and addresses. After confirming that consumer data was leaked, NG began sending out data breach notification letters to all individuals who were impacted by the recent data security incident.

NG is a software and service company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia which develops and sells electronic health record software to the healthcare industry.

