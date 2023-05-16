Submit Release
Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for May 2023

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for May 2023. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for May is approximately 17% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $18.75 or 6% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of
Electricity (cents/kWh) 		Recovery Charge (cents/kWh) Price of Electricity Including
Recovery Charge
(cents/kWh)
Residential 14.207 2.572 16.779
Commercial 14.036 2.607 16.643
Industrial 13.526 2.659 16.185
Farm (Includes REA) 14.009 3.273 17.282
Irrigation 13.295 0.006 13.301
Oil & Gas 13.362 1.884 15.246
Lighting 7.737 2.657 10.394

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.

Contact:

Estefania Joy

Direct Energy, Communications Specialist
Cell: 1-832-588-3634 estefania.joy@nrg.com


Estefania Joy
Direct Energy Regulated Services
832-588-3634
news@directenergy.com

