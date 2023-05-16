Bridge Inspection Prompts Closure of I-24 West On-Ramp for Repairs in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation crews have closed the I-24 West on-ramp from US-27 North (Rossville Boulevard) for repairs to the I-24 bridge over Rossville Boulevard in Hamilton County. A bridge inspection revealed damage to one of the outer steel bridge beams affecting only the on-ramp. This ramp will be closed for several weeks while repairs are performed. A signed detour will be in place directing drivers to I-24 West via 4th Avenue. All remaining lanes on the I-24 bridge over Rossville Boulevard are safe to traffic and will remain open. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. More information will be released as it becomes available.

