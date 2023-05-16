Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,613 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Inspection Prompts Closure of I-24 West On-Ramp for Repairs in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation crews have closed the I-24 West on-ramp from US-27 North (Rossville Boulevard) for repairs to the I-24 bridge over Rossville Boulevard in Hamilton County. A bridge inspection revealed damage to one of the outer steel bridge beams affecting only the on-ramp. This ramp will be closed for several weeks while repairs are performed. A signed detour will be in place directing drivers to I-24 West via 4th Avenue. All remaining lanes on the I-24 bridge over Rossville Boulevard are safe to traffic and will remain open. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. More information will be released as it becomes available.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

 

###

You just read:

Bridge Inspection Prompts Closure of I-24 West On-Ramp for Repairs in Hamilton County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more