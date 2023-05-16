Ballet Launches Bitcoin Ordinals NFT Inscription Service

We’re excited to announce that Ballet has entered the world of Bitcoin Ordinals.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballet, the US-based cryptocurrency storage solutions provider, today announced the launch of its innovative FOREVER Inscriptions. Leveraging the open-source Bitcoin Ordinals protocol, users can now inscribe digital images, text, or other file types permanently into the Bitcoin blockchain, marking a significant evolution in the digital asset landscape.

With FOREVER Inscriptions, Ballet app users can select an image from their phone, choose their desired image resolution, and then submit their inscription order. The inscription process, which ranges from 30 minutes to 24 hours, depending on Bitcoin network traffic and transaction priority, ensures the image becomes a permanent fixture in the Bitcoin blockchain.

Since its public launch in January 2023, Bitcoin Ordinals has been a game-changer, enabling NFT-like digital collectibles and other data to be inscribed directly into the Bitcoin blockchain. This contrasts with other NFT blockchains that merely point to the image location on a centralized server.

"Bitcoin blockchain inscriptions, while not inexpensive, offer unique value propositions," said a spokesperson for Ballet. "They last forever, are immune to alteration, avoid censorship, provide tamper-proof timestamping, and signal the importance of the inscribed content."

Ballet will be a sponsor and exhibitor of the upcoming Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami, showcasing FOREVER Inscriptions and its unique cryptocurrency storage solutions. Ballet also recently began selling physical bitcoin for delivery in the United States, under license from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

The company is excited about the future applications of Bitcoin Ordinals protocol and plans to further integrate it into the Ballet Crypto app in the near future. Bitcoin's large user base, secure network, and iconic brand prestige make it the ideal blockchain for valuable data inscription.

These are some of the reasons why Bitcoin Ordinals have surged in popularity, and why it is likely to be an enduring feature of the Bitcoin landscape for years to come.

For more information about FOREVER Inscriptions, please visit: https://forever.ballet.com/

About Ballet:

Ballet is a US-based cryptocurrency company founded in 2019 by Bobby Lee, the former CEO of BTCC, one of the world's first and largest Bitcoin exchanges. Ballet's mission is to make cryptocurrency easy, safe, and accessible to everyone by providing simple and secure storage solutions. Ballet products are designed to be easy to use, even for those with no previous experience in cryptocurrency.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@ballet.com