The 32nd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has started in Samarkand

Today, on May 16, the 32nd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has started its work in Samarkand. The main theme of this year is "Investing in Resilience".

Within three days, Samarkand will host more than 2,000 guests from 73 countries. Among them are representatives of foreign governments, heads of multinational corporations and international financial institutions and banks, well-known experts in the field of economics, investment, finance and technology, as well as representatives of the world's leading media.

Over 50 panel discussions, partner sessions, high-level events, press conferences, institutional meetings of the Bank and other events will be held within the framework of the meeting. Among the issues discussed are international trade, the development of renewable energy sources, support for small and medium-sized businesses, the importance of digitalization for expanding markets, the implementation of the EBRD's Green Cities program, and prospects for the regional economy.

On the sidelines of the event, a business forum will be held and a number of investment agreements and contracts will be signed. Already on the first day, an Agreement on attracting a financing line between Uzpromstroybank and the EBRD, a Memorandum between the EBRD and the Mastercard Inclusive Growth Center, and a partnership document between the EBRD and ACWA Power are planned for signing.

This is only the beginning. As noted by the speakers, a large number of documents planned for signing as well as the participation of high–level guests at the event are the result of the trusting attitude of international government and investment circles to the successful institutional reforms and transformations carried out in Uzbekistan in recent years in line with the desire to learn more and become closer to our country.

Source: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan