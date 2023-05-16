Mydecine Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) ("Mydecine" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, announces the financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.



Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Net Loss: The net loss attributable to common stockholders was $7.65 million, from operations, or a basic and diluted loss per share of $(0.41). For the same period in 2022, loss from operations was $5.63 million, or a basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders of ($1.20).

Cash Position: The Company had $10,291 in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023.

Financial Position: Total assets at March 31, 2023 was $2,220,877 which included $1,756,110 of current assets as compared to total assets at March 31, 2022 of $5.21 million which included $3.24 million of current assets. Total liabilities as at March 31, 2022 was $10,274,478 which included $5,343,332 of current liabilities compared to total liabilities at $8.92 mission which included $4.31 million of current liabilities.

Total Expenses: Total expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $3,980,438 compared to $4.74 million for the three-month ended March 31, 2022.





CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION - UNAUDITED

As at, Note March 31,

2023

$ December 31,

2022

$ Current assets Cash 10,291 11,030 Other receivables 4 50,000 86,667 Sales tax receivable 303,796 276,135 Marketable securities 4 555,423 4,617,885 Prepaids and deposits 5 836,600 1,220,349 Total current assets 1,756,110 6,212,066 Non-current assets Prepaids and deposits 5 460,167 678,916 Property and equipment 6 4,600 9,876 Total assets 2,220,877 6,900,858 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14 5,257,450 5,371,916 Notes payable 8 85,882 85,204 Derivative liabilities 9 - 346,667 Total current liabilities 5,343,332 5,803,787 Non-current liabilities Convertible debentures, net 7 4,931,146 4,696,974 Total liabilities 10,274,478 10,500,761 Shareholders’ equity (deficiency) Share capital 10 119,119,011 115,918,379 Contributed surplus 10 16,787,778 16,787,778 Equity portion of convertible debentures 7 175,756 175,756 Deficit (144,136,146) (136,481,816) Total shareholders’ equity (deficiency) (8,053,601) (3,599,903) Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficiency) 2,220,877 6,900,858





CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS - UNAUDITED

For the three-months ended,

Note March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 Expenses Finance cost 7 234,918 221,199 Corporate development 501,631 127,880 Depreciation 6 5,275 60,672 Consulting fees 1,932,938 1,423,873 Director and management fees 12 183,962 110,572 Foreign exchange loss 9,630 28,188 Insurance 28,724 259,345 Office and miscellaneous 138,666 119,736 Professional fees 325,621 607,154 Regulatory and filing fees 100,680 98,246 Research and development 143,334 1,049,525 Salaries 12 375,059 638,046 Total expenses 3,980,438 4,744,436 Other income (expenses) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 9 - (893,450) Revaluation of marketable securities 4 (2,277,096) - Other income 26,667 - Other receivable provision 4 (1,285,366) Gain on settlement of debt 10 (5,425) - Transaction expense (132,672) - Total other income (expenses) (3,673,892) (893,450) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year (7,654,330) (5,637,886) Net loss per share – Basic and diluted from continuing operations (0.41) (1.20) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic and diluted 18,561,565 4,708,788



About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group is a publicly traded, pre-revenue biopharmaceutical company that began operations in North America and Europe in early 2020. Mydecine was founded to increase physicians' access to serotonin-modulating medicine. Recent research has demonstrated the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances such as psilocybin and MDMA for treating intractable conditions such as pain, anxiety, depression, addiction, and PTSD, along with neurodegenerative disorders. Mydecine believes these compounds can be safer, more effective, and more accessible for patients and medical professionals through modern drug chemistry paired with artificial intelligence (AI). Mydecine is developing innovative medications for target indications with high mortality rates that have lacked innovation for decades and are controlled by dominant corporations. Mydecine developed several prodrug families, beginning with a psilocybin-derived smoking cessation drug undergoing a NIDA-funded trial at Johns Hopkins University. Mydecine is also developing MYCO-006—short-acting chemical analogs derived from MDMA for treating various conditions, including anxiety and pain. Mydecine utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and pharma research infrastructure at the University of Alberta to develop and manufacture new medications to make them affordable and accessible to the general public upon Health Canada and FDA approval. The Mydecine team is enthusiastic about its mission and is dedicated to creating a positive difference in the lives of others.

