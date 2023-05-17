BALCONES LAND CO. UNVEILS 464 RANCH IN THE TEXAS HILL COUNTRY
464 Ranch encompasses the natural beauty, abundant wildlife, and rolling topography of the Texas Hill Country.
This private, gated, and high fenced community features 5 to 11 acre lots and welcomes owners to come experience the full-time feel and second-home appeal of their own place out west.
Exclusive 72 homesite community features 5 to 11 acre lots in Johnson City, Texas
Once a trophy hunting ranch, we are very excited to announce the 464 Ranch community and allow more people to come experience the legacy of this beautiful place in the Texas Hill Country.”JOHNSON CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Balcones Land Co. today announced the development of its 464 Ranch project, a thoughtful 72 homesite ranchette community located in historic Johnson City, Texas. This private, gated, and high fenced community features 5 to 11 acre lots and encompasses the natural beauty, abundant wildlife, and rolling topography of the Texas Hill Country. Designed with a deep sense of stewardship and knowledge of the Texas terrain, 464 Ranch welcomes owners to come experience the full-time feel and second-home appeal of their own place out west.
— Chris Horne, Managing Partner, Balcones Land Co.
“We believe every property has a story to tell, and when we develop projects, we thoughtfully consider every element of the land – the topography, trees, wildlife, history – that gives each property its own legacy,” said Chris Horne, Managing Partner of Balcones Land Co. “Once a trophy hunting ranch, we are very excited to announce the 464 Ranch community and allow more people to come experience the legacy of this beautiful place in the Texas Hill Country.”
The low-density property features expansive views, waterfront lots, a 7-Acre Park, access to fishing, several picnic sites, a 2-mile hike and bike trail that runs through the community, and private roads that wrap around the hill country. Across the grasslands and live oak tree lines, exotic wildlife roam throughout, with owners having the chance to enjoy the Blackbuck Antelope, Fallow, Axis and Whitetail Deer, wild turkeys, Gray fox, and more traversing the area.
Less than an hour from Austin and San Antonio, 464 Ranch is close to the big city, but just far enough away with convenient access to historic Johnson City, wineries, shopping, local dining, live music, groceries, and more. Seven State Parks and nearby lakes provide exciting outdoor adventures, making this an ideal spot to take in the Texas Hill Country in all its beauty and still enjoy the amenities of the local Texas community.
“The Texas Hill Country has seen a substantial amount of growth over the past 10 years and a project like 464 Ranch supports that growth in a way that preserves the heart of the Texas Hill Country,” said Elisabeth Hay, Luxury & Land Realtor. “Whether someone is looking for a full-time residence, or a quiet second-home getaway, 464 Ranch offers the opportunity to create the perfect ranch experience in a community designed for quiet reflection and communal connection, with the vibrant amenities of Johnson City just down the road.”
Lots start in the $260,000s at 464 Ranch and there is no timeline to build. Potential owners can expect low POA dues, wildlife tax-exemption, underground power, high-speed fiber-optic internet, and a builder friendly process with reasonable restrictions.
464 Ranch marks the second project Balcones Land Co. has developed in the Texas Hill Country area. Balcones Land Co. is a Texas Land Development team that acquires and thoughtfully beautifies rural ranch land with the purpose of bringing the ranch way of life for more people to enjoy.
About Balcones Land Co.
Balcones Land Co. takes pride in practicing responsible land management to ensure minimal impact on the ecosystems and environment that define the regions where they have projects. Our ethical and conservative approach is intentional to every audience we serve: to the buyers who are looking to purchase a lot within one of our communities; to the sellers who are considering selling us their land; and to investors who trust us with their assets. For more information, please visit https://www.balconeslandco.com/
For more information about 464 Ranch, please visit https://buy464ranch.com/
