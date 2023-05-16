May 16 - Secretary of State Griswold Awards Over $515,000 in Grants to Counties to Upgrade Ballot Printers

State of Colorado

Denver, May 16, 2023 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has awarded $515,765 in grants to 25 counties as part of the Printer Grant Program. Counties are using the grant funding to acquire new printers for use with their Dominion ICX ballot marking devices. These new printers give counties the option to print on ballot cards larger than 14 inches at Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPC), saving paper and money on printing costs.

“These grant awards will allow counties to modernize their ballot printers and simplify the ballots printed at voting centers, so they match mail ballots received by every eligible voter,” said Secretary Griswold. “I’m proud to support the counties with this funding so that we can make voting more accessible while maintaining the highest levels of security.”

The Printer Grant Program continues Colorado’s efforts to implement the uniform ballot statewide. The uniform ballot is a ballot printed at a VSPC that matches mail ballots. Voters at a VSPC can use ICX ballot marking devices to fill out a ballot on the machine, print the ballot using the printers funded by these grant awards, and then return it at the VSPC in order for it to be counted. Each of Colorado’s 62 counties using Dominion Voting Systems software can print the uniform ballot.

The Department of State’s ICX Printer Grants are sub-grants from the Colorado Department of State’s Help America Vote Act (HAVA) Section 251 Grant and include local matches.

The 25 counties that have been awarded ICX Printer Grants at the time of this publication are Adams, Archuleta, Boulder, Crowley, Delta, Eagle, Elbert, El Paso, Fremont, Gilpin, Gunnison, Jefferson, Kit Karson, Larimer, Lincoln, Logan, Mesa, Montrose, Park, Pitkin, Prowers, Pueblo, Saguache, Washington, and Yuma Counties.

Counties may apply for the ICX Printer Grant program until September 1, 2025. Any awards eligible for reimbursement must be spent before November 1, 2025.