Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,502 in the last 365 days.

Philly Fair Trade Roasters Expands Roasting Space, Online Fair Trade Coffee Offerings, and Regional Supermarket Presence

Logo for Philly Fair Trade Coffee

Explore fair-trade organic coffee varities

Philly Fair Trade Roasters, a micro-roaster of fair trade, organic coffee, announce the expansion of their roasting facilities into Lancaster County.

We’re excited to be expanding and growing our house-roasted fair trade coffee’s presence on store shelves throughout the region with more roasting capabilities and a better fulfillment space.”
— Cordell Martin, Philly Fair Trade Roasters manager
PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Philly Fair Trade Roasters, a micro-roaster of fair trade, organic coffee, is excited to announce the expansion of their roasting facilities with a new location in Lancaster County, west of Philadelphia, along with a streamlined online ordering and delivery process for dedicated customers and discerning coffee drinkers nationwide.

“We’re excited to be expanding and growing our house-roasted fair trade coffee’s presence on store shelves throughout the region,” said Cordell Martin, Philly Fair Trade Roasters manager. “And with more roasting capabilities and a better fulfillment space, we’re making great organic, fair trade coffee easier than ever to get online, too.”

New customers can take 30% off their first online order with coupon WELCOME23 at checkout.

Since 2010, Philly Fair Trade Roasters has been micro-roasting fair trade and organic coffee for the greater Philadelphia region, sourcing coffee from fair trade and organic certified cooperatives in Central and South America, the Pacific Islands, and Africa through a partnership with Crop to Cup. Philly Fair Trade is also a Certified Organic facility, a rare find in Central and Eastern Pennsylvania. With ethically sourced, farm-to-cup beans, and a commitment to sustainable practices, our specialty grade coffee can be found at cafes, restaurants, and markets across the Philadelphia and Central Pennsylvania region.

Order now or find Philly Fair Trade coffee near you with the full list of markets and cafes that carry their unique fair trade blends on their website at www.PhillyFairTrade.com, or learn more and find out about bulk orders by emailing Cordell@PhillyFairTrade.com.

Cordell
Philly Fair Trade Coffee
+1 267-435-1555
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Philly Fair Trade Roasters Expands Roasting Space, Online Fair Trade Coffee Offerings, and Regional Supermarket Presence

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more