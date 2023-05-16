Philly Fair Trade Roasters Expands Roasting Space, Online Fair Trade Coffee Offerings, and Regional Supermarket Presence
Philly Fair Trade Roasters, a micro-roaster of fair trade, organic coffee, announce the expansion of their roasting facilities into Lancaster County.
We’re excited to be expanding and growing our house-roasted fair trade coffee’s presence on store shelves throughout the region with more roasting capabilities and a better fulfillment space.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Philly Fair Trade Roasters, a micro-roaster of fair trade, organic coffee, is excited to announce the expansion of their roasting facilities with a new location in Lancaster County, west of Philadelphia, along with a streamlined online ordering and delivery process for dedicated customers and discerning coffee drinkers nationwide.
— Cordell Martin, Philly Fair Trade Roasters manager
“We’re excited to be expanding and growing our house-roasted fair trade coffee’s presence on store shelves throughout the region,” said Cordell Martin, Philly Fair Trade Roasters manager. “And with more roasting capabilities and a better fulfillment space, we’re making great organic, fair trade coffee easier than ever to get online, too.”
New customers can take 30% off their first online order with coupon WELCOME23 at checkout.
Since 2010, Philly Fair Trade Roasters has been micro-roasting fair trade and organic coffee for the greater Philadelphia region, sourcing coffee from fair trade and organic certified cooperatives in Central and South America, the Pacific Islands, and Africa through a partnership with Crop to Cup. Philly Fair Trade is also a Certified Organic facility, a rare find in Central and Eastern Pennsylvania. With ethically sourced, farm-to-cup beans, and a commitment to sustainable practices, our specialty grade coffee can be found at cafes, restaurants, and markets across the Philadelphia and Central Pennsylvania region.
Order now or find Philly Fair Trade coffee near you with the full list of markets and cafes that carry their unique fair trade blends on their website at www.PhillyFairTrade.com, or learn more and find out about bulk orders by emailing Cordell@PhillyFairTrade.com.
Cordell
Philly Fair Trade Coffee
+1 267-435-1555
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram