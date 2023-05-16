Việt Nam-Thailand deal on mutual judicial assistance in civil matters ratified

VIETNAM, May 16 - HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng has signed a decision approving the agreement on mutual judicial assistance in civil matters between Việt Nam and Thailand.

The approval was made as proposed by the Government on April 27.

The agreement is expected to create a legal basis for the requests for judicial assistance in civil matters and the timely provision of help for settling civil disputes, thereby guaranteeing the rights and legitimate interests of individuals and organisations in the two countries and enhancing relations in civil, trade, and economic aspects to contribute to socio-economic development in Việt Nam and Thailand along with their traditional friendship.

The approval of this agreement aims to help implement the Party and State’s policy on strengthening cooperation with international partners in legal and judicial matters. It also looks to help perfect the legal mechanism for protecting the rights and legitimate interests of Vietnamese citizens and entities abroad, including the 13th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No 27-NQ/TW, dated November 9, 2022, on the continuation of building and perfecting the law-governed socialist State of Việt Nam in the new period. — VNS