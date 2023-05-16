- Louisiana Policyholders Receive Additional $92.3 Million in 2022 With Help From the LDI

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 10, 2023

Commissioner Jim Donelon announced the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) helped consumers collect over $92.3 million in payouts in addition to the original amounts offered by insurance companies in 2022.

The additional money is the result of consumers filing complaints with the LDI Office of Consumer Services, which has staff members who review consumer complaints and work with company representatives to resolve disagreements.

The LDI received 5,967 complaints and helped consumers recover $92,340,446 in additional payments from insurers in 2022. Property and casualty complaints, which include homeowners and auto insurance, accounted for most of the complaints with 4,832 complaints filed and $88,881,483 in funds recovered.

“Our Office of Consumer Services staff work hard to help policyholders get the answers they need and the money they are owed from their insurers,” Commissioner Donelon said. “The ongoing homeowners insurance crisis has undoubtedly accounted for most of the complaints we received from policyholders over the past year.”

The recovered funds come from formal complaints related to property and casualty, health, and life and annuities products. Information on complaints and funds recovered in 2022 are broken down as follows:

Consumer Insurance Dispute Settlements From Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2022

Insurance Product Complaints Filed Funds Recovered Health 791 $456,306 Life & Annuities 344 $3,002,657 Property & Casualty 4,832 $88,881,483 Total 5,967 $92,340,446

When the LDI receives a complaint, a trained specialist listens to the consumer’s account of a problem, contacts the company on their behalf, investigates the situation and determines whether the company adhered to Louisiana law and the provisions of the consumer’s policy.

Insurance consumers can file a formal complaint by submitting a paper form or visiting www.ldi.la.gov/fileacomplaint. Louisiana policyholders may also meet with consumer services staff at the LDI office in Baton Rouge to discuss their issues and file a complaint if warranted.

Policyholders who file a complaint will be given the name of the examiner assigned to their case and a tracking number to check the progress of their case online. The average complaint takes 45 days to fully investigate, depending on the complexity of the case.

The LDI also has an online feature where consumers can view the number of complaints filed against companies who write insurance in Louisiana. Complaint data sorted by company name, premium written and the complaint index, which measures complaints for a company relative to the amount of premium written, is available at www.ldi.la.gov/complaintdata.

Consumers with questions or complaints may contact the Office of Consumer Services by calling 1-800-259-5300.

