Information Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of Hayes Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance for information in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:14 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located a crime scene but no victims. A short time later, a 10-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound was brought into a DC Fire and EMS station. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where she remains in grave condition.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with MPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division and the FBI Washington Field Office have both offered an additional $10,000 each bringing the total possible reward amount for this case up to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.