Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1400 Block of Fairmont Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the 1400 Block of Fairmont Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:26 am, Third District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 35-year-old Tierra Corbett, of Northwest, DC.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 31-year-old LaRhonda Stewart, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The detectives’ investigation also revealed the victim and suspect were known to each other.

###