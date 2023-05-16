Construction crews will begin pavement replacement work on Iowa 9 and Iowa 4 in Estherville on Tuesday, May 30

May 16, 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – May 16, 2023 – If you travel on Iowa 4 in Estherville you need to be aware of a pavement replacement project that may impact your travel beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 until Friday, Sept. 1, weather permitting. While the roadway is closed, drivers on Iowa 4 will be detoured around the work zone using Iowa 9 and North 4th St. and 7th Avenue North. The contractor will also begin construction activities on...

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – May 16, 2023 – If you travel on Iowa 4 in Estherville you need to be aware of a pavement replacement project that may impact your travel beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 until Friday, Sept. 1, weather permitting. While the roadway is closed, drivers on Iowa 4 will be detoured around the work zone using Iowa 9 and North 4th St. and 7th Avenue North. The contractor will also begin construction activities on...

May 15, 2023

AMES, Iowa – May 15, 2023 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for a proposed bridge replacement on Iowa 3 over the Maquoketa River, 1.7 miles east of Iowa 187 in Fayette County. The bridge replacement project is currently scheduled for the 2025 construction season. Through traffic on Iowa 3 will be maintained at all times. Virtual presentation: When: Anytime between May 25, 2023 (around Noon) – June 8, 2023 How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim...

May 12, 2023

CRESTON, Iowa – May 12, 2023 – Motorists who travel on Iowa 92 between U.S. 59 and Pottawattamie County Road M-47 east of Carson should be aware of an upcoming bridge deck replacement project that could slow down their trip. Beginning on Tuesday morning, May 30, until Thursday, Aug. 24, weather permitting, construction crews will work on replacing the bridge deck on the Iowa 92 bridge over Graybill Creek, 1.2 miles east of the junction with U.S. 59. Motorists on...

CRESTON, Iowa – May 12, 2023 – If you’re planning to drive on U.S. 169 from U.S. 34 in Lorimor, there’s an upcoming road closure that could slow down your trip. Beginning on Thursday, June 1, until Friday, Aug. 25, weather permitting, construction crews will work on removing the current bridge on U.S. 169 and replace it with a pipe and concrete paving. While the roadway is closed to traffic, motorists will follow a marked detour route using U.S. 34,...

AMES, Iowa – May 12, 2023 – Join the Iowa Department of Transportation for a virtual or an in-person public information meeting to provide your input on a proposed project on Iowa 141 in Polk County. The proposed project’s goal is to improve safety at intersections on Iowa 141 from Iowa 17 to Iowa 415. It is scheduled to begin and be completed in 2025. In-person meeting: When: Thursday, May 18, 2023, anytime between 5 and 6:30 pm Location: Jester...

May 11, 2023

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – May 11, 2023 – Motorists should be prepared for changes to Interstate 80, I-29, and Northbound Frontage Road in Council Bluffs next week that may slow down their trip. On Sunday night, May 14, weather permitting, the ramp from future northbound I-29 and Northbound Frontage Road to westbound I-480 is scheduled to open at around 11 p.m. This change will allow detoured interstate traffic traveling towards westbound I-480 to merge onto the interstate sooner, instead of...

May 10, 2023

AMES, Iowa – May 10, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold a public input meeting in Burlington at the Auditorium-Burlington Riverfront Entertainment, 200 N Front Street on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, to hear about transportation matters from representatives of local government, interest groups, and individuals. Items that may be discussed at the meeting include the Iowa Transportation Improvement Program; transportation policies; and highway, aviation, rail, river, bicycle, pedestrian, and public transit issues. A brief business meeting will begin...

May 09, 2023

ANKENY, Iowa – May 9, 2023 – The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Investigation & Identity Protection and the Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird are warning the public to be aware of a fraudulent vehicle sales scam. A criminal entity, using the website https://pettymotors.com/, has been attempting to impersonate Petty Motors, Inc., a licensed and legitimate car dealership in Knoxville, Iowa. If you have had dealings with a company you believe to be either Petty Motors or Petty Motors,...