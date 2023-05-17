Veteran Spouse inspires patriotism in the next generation of leaders
Veteran Spouse inspires leadership, integrity, and character for the next generation of business leaders, military spouses, 2023 graduates, and candidates.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran Spouse inspires leadership, integrity, and character for the next generation of business leaders, military spouses, 2023 graduates, and candidates; Dr. Jennifer London, coauthor of "Ever Vigilant," the book was featured with The United Service Organization at Fort Belvoir for National Military Spouse Day; both she and her late husband are dedicated to our military and veterans.
Dr. London's most recent interviews honoring our military spouses and military appreciation month were featured on WMAL's "O'Connor and Company" to discuss the military spouse underemployment facts and provided an application from "Ever Vigilant," which guides the moral compass of our future leaders. In addition, she was featured on Common Sense America for Military Appreciation Month.
Dr. Jennifer London, a veteran spouse, thought leader, and speaker, has been featured on the Fox Business Network show "Mornings with Maria" to speak about Presidential Leadership. Her speaking engagements recently featured her work at the Coronado Historical Association for the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam Veteran POWs, the American Legion at the National Press Club, the Naval Institute, and the United States Naval Academy.
Dr. Jennifer London speaks to the many lessons in leadership featured in her late husband's most recent book and memoir 'Ever Vigilant, Leadership and Legacy by the Executive Chairman of CACI'. It is a powerful story about winning and achieving excellence by author Dr. J. Phillip London. He was a patriot and former military officer and became a legend in the United States government contracting industry. A true entrepreneurial visionary, his ability to see and respond to future trends catapulted him and his company into the stratosphere of success, landing CACI on the Fortune 500 list with over $5 billion in revenues and nearly 23,000 employees in 155 offices around the world. He was a retired Navy Captain and a 2019 U.S. Naval Academy Distinguished Graduate who served on the Boards of the U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation, the U.S. Naval Institute, the Naval Historical Foundation, and Friends of the National World War II Memorial.
Dr. Jennifer London maintains leadership roles in several boards and organizations, she is the Chair of the Navy League Foundation Board, and she has numerous professional publications to her credit, including “Ever Vigilant; Leadership and Legacy by the Chairman of CACI,” co-authored with Dr. Jack London. She is recognized for her ongoing support of military-affiliated organizations. The book proceeds will be donated to various military organizations and charities. For information about Dr. Jennifer London’s current activities, visit www.evervigilantthebook.com.
Dr. Jennifer London holds a PhD in psychology from the Ohio State University and postdoctoral education in marketing from the University of Pittsburgh School of Business. She has a diversified background in strategic planning, business development, executive hiring, development, and outplacement, as well as marketing and community relations. Dr. London has also conducted mergers and acquisition search work for private clients and corporations.
As a consultant to CACI, she supported the company’s strategic mergers and acquisitions program and was a Strategic Advisor to the Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of CACI, Dr. J. Phillip London. She maintains leadership roles in a number of boards and organizations including the Board of the National Navy Museum Development Fund, the National Council of the White House Historical Association, Trustee of the George Mason University Foundation and she is the Chair of the Navy League Foundation Board of Directors.
Many of Dr. London’s current activities focus on military and patriotic initiatives. Dr. London created and leads a major effort in educating and empowering Americans to be active citizens through greater understanding of our Nation’s early history, its founders, and the civic duties within the American experience through her National American History and Founders month initiative. (www.americanhistoryandfoundersmonth.com).
