Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 17 May 2023

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event

/EIN News/ -- RANDFONTEIN, South Africa, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (JSE: HAR NYSE: HMY) based in Randfontein, South Africa, and focused on Gold mining and exploration with a pipeline of copper projects, today announced that Harmony’s Head of investor relations, Jared Coetzer will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 17th. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.



DATE: May 17, 2023 TIME: 10:30 AM ET | 16:30 SAST LINK: https://bit.ly/3KUQcoL

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

South Africa total LTIFR at 5.55, trending below 6.00 for six consecutive quarters

Phase 1 of 30MW renewable solar power to be commissioned before the end of FY23

11% increase in gold revenue to R33 982 million (US$1 946 million) from R30 669 million (US$2 033 million)

49% increase in group operating free cash flow to R3 237 million (US$186 million) from R2 174 million (US$144 million)

94% increase in South African underground operating free cash flow to R2 695 million (US$154 million) from R1 392 million (US$92 million) driven by higher recovered grades

Mponeng contributed 39% towards group operating free cash flow

5% increase in underground recovered grades to 5.68g/t from 5.39g/t

2% increase in total gold production to 33 785kg (1 086 213oz) from 33 241kg (1 068 718oz) after adjusting for closure of Bambanani at the end of FY22

13% increase in average gold price received to R992 899/kg (US$1 769/oz) from R877 249/kg (US$1 809/oz)

8% increase in group all-in sustaining costs (AISC) to R895 580/kg (US$1 595/oz) from R825 925/kg (US$1 703/oz)

Net debt to EBITDA improved to 0.5 times from 0.6 times in previous quarter

We remain on track to meet our FY23 production, cost and grade guidance

About Harmony

Harmony is a 1.4 – 1.5 million ounce specialist gold producer with a growing copper footprint.

We are South Africa’s largest gold producer by volume, with a diversified portfolio of operating assets and projects across South Africa, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

These include 9 underground mines, 2 open pit mines and various tailings retreatment operations.

Various early-stage exploration and advanced-stage projects offer near-term conversion potential as seen with the Tier 1 Wafi-Golpu project and our recent Eva Copper project acquisition in Australia.

Harmony has been operating as an emerging market gold mining specialist for over 72 years. We therefore, understand the importance of sustainable mining.

With close to 40 Moz in reserves, Harmony’s operating model ensures the minerals we extract are converted into shared value for all our stakeholders.

