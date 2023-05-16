NEBRASKA, May 16 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Urges Volunteer Nominations for the ServeNebraska 2023 Step Forward Awards

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is urging Nebraskans to submit nominations for ServeNebraska's ninth annual Step Forward Awards. The Step Forward Awards are the most prestigious awards given to volunteers in Nebraska and celebrate those who go above and beyond to serve their community. Award recipients will be selected by the Governor and honored at the 2023 Step Forward Awards ceremony in the fall. Businesses, civic clubs, schools, and other organizations are encouraged to submit the names of individuals they wish to recognize for their efforts. Nominations must be submitted by July 1, 2023.

"Our culture of taking care of our communities is a part of what makes Nebraska a great place to live," said Governor Pillen. "I encourage all Nebraskans to nominate a volunteer for recognition this year. We must take every chance we get to thank them for their hard work and commitment."

Nomination categories include Adult Volunteer, Youth Volunteer Leadership, Senior Volunteer, Volunteer Group, Corporate Community Volunteer, National Service, Veteran Volunteer, Disaster Volunteer, and Lifetime Achievement.

"Volunteering is a cornerstone for Nebraska's culture of being a good neighbor," said Cathleen Plager, executive director for ServeNebraska. "We need everyone's help to honor another group of outstanding volunteers in 2023."

ServeNebraska is governed by an 18-member, bipartisan board appointed by the governor. The commission exists to strengthen communities through collaboration, volunteering, and national service. For more information about ServeNebraska and the Step Forward Awards, or to submit a nomination, visit www.serve.nebraska.gov/awards