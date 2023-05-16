Senator Marty Flynn Announces Over $7M in Grants for Community Projects and Infrastructure Development in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties

Scranton, PA – May 16, 2023 – Today, Senator Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne) announced a total of $7,074,726 in grants awarded to 52 projects in the 22nd Senatorial District.

“I’m thrilled to support the many projects receiving funding in Luzerne and Lackawanna County,” said Senator Flynn. “I’m proud to see these important projects receive the funding we fought so hard for. This funding will not only increase public safety through investments in local law enforcement and emergency services, but it will also help create and sustain thriving communities for the residents of the 22nd District by infusing funds directly into where we live, work and play.”

The Local Share Account was developed from PA Race Horse Development and Gaming Act funds, which are distributed by the Commonwealth Financing Authority for the purpose of providing support for projects in the public interest.

The following grants, totaling $4,972,629, were awarded in Luzerne County:

$440,781 awarded to Avoca Borough for an emergency rescue truck

$45,825 awarded to Dupont Borough for Dupont Community Park Restoration

$100,000 awarded to Dupont Borough for a maintenance garage

$30,000 awarded to Dupont Borough for assorted computer upgrades

$15,000 awarded to Dupont Borough for a Veteran Monument

$114,045 awarded to Duryea Borough for the Germania Remodel Project

$116,200 awarded to Hughestown Borough for the 2022 Salt Shed Project

$123,704 awarded to Hughestown Borough for an equipment purchase project

$103,140 awarded to Jenkins Township for the purchase of two police vehicles

$67,910 awarded to Jenkins Township for firefighter turnout gear

$365,000 awarded to Jenkins Township for the Street Paving Project

$77,103 awarded to Laflin Borough for the purchase of a work truck

$225,340 awarded to Laflin Borough for stormwater improvements

$17,435 awarded to Laflin Borough for Storz Fire Hydrant Adapters

$94,157 awarded to Laurel Run Borough for the purchase of public safety equipment

$100,000 awarded to Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority for the Pittston YMCA childcare expansion and facility modernization

$500,000 awarded to Pittston City for the construction of an 80,000 square foot development project

$295,000 awarded to Pittston Township for the Emergency Services Upgrade Project

$265,385 awarded to Plains Township for the East Mountain Boulevard Roadway Improvements & Paving Project

$162,275 awarded to Plains Township for the Plains Township COSTAR New DPW Garbage Packer Project

$115,000 awarded to West Pittston Borough for the West Pittston Borough 2022 Municipal Building Renovations Project

$250,000 awarded to West Pittston Borough for the Wyoming Area Regional Police Force Building Renovation Project

$215,000 awarded to Wilkes-Barre Township for HVAC Replacement & Upgrades

$157,075 awarded to Wilkes-Barre City for the Bucket Truck Project

$78,561 awarded to Wilkes-Barre City for the Department of Public Works Skid Steer

$264,000 awarded to Wilkes-Barre City for the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority (LCFPA) Flood Protection Equipment Project

$250,000 awarded to Wilkes-Barre City for Volunteers of America Pennsylvania (VOAPA) Housing – Phase II

$250,000 awarded to Wilkes-Barre City for the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA Multi-Purpose Room Transformation Project

$134,684 awarded to Yatesville Borough for the 2022 Yatesville Borough Basketball Court Improvement Project

The following grants, totaling $2,102,106, were awarded in Lackawanna County:

$35,410 awarded to Dalton Borough for a RAM 2500 Public Works Truck

$64,400 awarded to Dunmore Borough for parking meters

$120,000 awarded to Dunmore Borough for VFW roof replacement/kitchen repairs

$130,000 awarded to Glenburn Township for Glenburn Township DPW Building Phase I

$62,842 awarded to Lackawanna County for roof repair and replacement at the 20th Ward Social Club

$17,224 awarded to Lackawanna County for Connell Park Little League Field and Concession Equipment

$90,000 awarded to Lackawanna County for the Dunmore Missy League Field Lighting Project

$121,542 awarded to Lackawanna County for Eagle McClure Fire Dept. HVAC Replacement Facility Improvements

$140,000 awarded to Lackawanna County for the Friendship House Building Renovation Project

$70,000 awarded to Lackawanna County for Hillside Park Boundless Playground Resurfacing

$100,000 awarded to Lackawanna County for the Old Forge Lions Little League – Renovation Project

$27,500 awarded to Lackawanna County for Scranton Veterans Memorial Stadium Fund

$57,000 awarded to Lackawanna County for the Tripp Park Miss-E League Improvement Project

$190,537 awarded to Lackawanna County for the West Scranton Alumni Wrestling Association

$35,139 awarded to Moosic Borough for Moosic Youth Center – Roof Replacement

$100,000 awarded to Scranton City for Billy Barrett Park Rehabilitation

$11,000 awarded to Scranton City for Farmers Market – Security & Facilities Upgrades

$100,000 awarded to Scranton City for the NeighborWorks – Clover Field Park Improvement Plan

$100,000 awarded to Scranton City for Playground Makeover with ADA Complaint Pathways

$117,431 awarded to Scranton City for a SAF Century Club Upgrade

$100,400 awarded to Scranton City for Scranton Workforce Housing

$261,681 awarded to Scranton City for Streetscape and Historic Improvements

$50,000 awarded to Taylor Borough for Taylor DPW Maintenance Garage Upgrades

