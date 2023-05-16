Maryland State Board of Education to Host Special Meeting on May 18, 2023

May 16, 2023

Jena Frick, 410-767-0503

jena.frick@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education to Host

Special Meeting on May 18, 2023

BALTIMORE (May 16, 2023) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet on Thursday, May 18, at the Maritime Conference Center, 692 Maritime Blvd., Linthicum Heights, MD 21090.

The public can attend or stream the opening remarks of the meeting beginning at 9 a.m. The State Board of Education will adjourn for executive session from 9:10 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link.

